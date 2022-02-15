‘Summer House’: Mya Allen Breaks Down – ‘As a Black person in America, there is a different experience.’

‘Summer House’: Mya Allen Tears Up – ‘As a Black person in America, there is a different experience.’

Mya Allen and Ciara Miller shared their struggles as the only Black women in a summer group of white friends in an emotional scene on Summer House.

The entire cast breaks down in tears, and Alex Wach and Daniella Olivera admit that they, too, struggled as minorities in the Hamptons.

Andrea Denver started the conversation by mispronouncing Allen’s name while they were at the beach.

Allen had been living in the house for a month and was hurt.

At the beach, she confided in Miller, saying she felt invisible.

Miller grasped the situation.

Coming into the Hamptons home during the height of the Black Lives Matter protests last summer, she said, was extremely difficult because no one in the house understood what it meant to be a Black person in America.

Allen and Miller took the bold step of starting the conversation before the friends left the house for the weekend.

Miller became emotional and initiated the discussion.

“This weekend, Mya and I had some conversations,” she told the entire group.

“I’m just checking in with her to see how she’s doing with this group.”

When she says that everyone should check in with each other, Miller bursts into tears.

“I was super intimidated coming to the Hamptons last summer because it was all… it’s predominantly white,” she said.

“However, when people don’t look like you, an automatic feeling arises that I might not be good enough to fit in.”

Allen is also crying, and Miller explains that she was hurt when Denver called her by the wrong name.

She went on to say that it wasn’t intentional.

Allen explained, “I’ve been here for four weeks.”

“My name is Mya…”

The tone shifted as the cast, particularly Denver, looked concerned.

Denver rubbed his eyes and wiped a tear from his cheek.

He apologized profusely.

He went on to say that because he knew Paige DeSorbo and Miller from Vermont, he forgets about her and concentrates on them.

“I’m truly sorry,” he added.

“There are a lot of variables here,” Allen explained.

“I’m one of two Black people in the room.”

This summer, I’m brand new to you guys.

I’m in the Hamptons, by the way.

There is no one to blame here.

But I believe there is a unique experience of being a Black person in America that almost no one understands…

