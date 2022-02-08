‘Summer House’: Was Kristin Cavallari to Blame for Craig Conover’s Feud With Austen Kroll This Summer?

Craig Conover Teased Feud With Austen Kroll This Summer on ‘Summer House’ – Was Kristin Cavallari the Cause?

In August, Southern Charm’s Craig Conover and Austen Kroll cryptically revealed that they were feuding on their Pillows and Beer podcast, but they never revealed why.

However, Conover may have revealed why they had a fight on Summer House, and it may have something to do with Kristin Cavallari.

Conover, Kroll, and Cavallari have all laughed off rumors that Cavallari had hooked up with either Kroll or Conover in the past.

They claimed they were just friends, which is why Conover’s admission that he did hook up with her surprised some fans.

She maintains her denial, but he insists that they will hook up when he visits Nashville.

Conover was the one who hooked up with Cavallari, according to Lindsay Hubbard, who ended up telling Conover’s girlfriend Paige DeSorbo.

Conover and DeSorbo weren’t dating at the time, but DeSorbo was in pain.

Conover retaliated against DeSorbo and Hubbard when confronted.

When DeSorbo and Conover had some alone time, she inquired about Hubbard and Kroll’s hook-up conversation.

Conover said of Kroll, “He despises it.”

Conover continued, “He hates that I was making out…” He then added, “I hooked up with her before,” and that he is still hooking up with her.

“Do I have someone I might go [out with]if I’m in Nashville?” he responded.

“I’ll never lie to you, Paige.”

Right now, you and I aren’t exclusive.

You didn’t want to be because you’d just broken up with someone.”

Shortly after his visit to the Hamptons, Conover and Kroll recorded a podcast episode.

When the guys realized they hadn’t spoken to each other, they teased each other.

On the podcast, Conover said, “Austen and I have been squabbling.”

“Austen and I haven’t spoken since Minnesota,” he explained.

Conover and Kroll spent July 4th in Minnesota with Luke Gulbranson.

Austen Kroll and Craig Conover of Southern Charm Discuss Why Filming Bravo’s “Winter House” Is So Distinctive

“I decided to go to New York,” Conover continued.

It was a great experience for me.

And I was certainly a hot commodity when I walked in.

I went to New York because I did what people told me to do.

Actually, it was a lot of fun.

I think I was enraged that Austen didn’t show up, because I would have…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.