Summer Monteys-Fullam, Paul Hollywood’s ex, is leaving the spotlight to pursue a career as a cosmetic therapist.

SUMMER Monteys-Fullam is stepping away from the spotlight to pursue a career as a cosmetic therapist.

At the Cosmetic Couture Clinic in Salford, the 25-year-old is learning how to use Botox and fillers.

Lauren Goodger, who also honed her skills there, is following in her footsteps.

Summer, Paul Hollywood’s ex-girlfriend, used to work as a barmaid but has been modeling for the past few years.

“Summer has had a great time modeling, but she is eager to learn something new,” a source said.

“She’s always been interested in aesthetics, so it’s the ideal career choice for her.”

“She is very optimistic about the future and hopes to open her own salon.”

Summer has been in the spotlight since The Sun exclusively revealed in August 2019 that she had dumped The Great British Bake Off judge.

Since the breakup, she’s grown a sizable Instagram following by providing fans with a treat in the form of bikini snaps.

“Loyalty is a huge, key factor for me,” she previously said about what she’s looking for in her next man.

I’m looking for someone pleasant.

It’s not so much that I have a personality type as it is how I get along with that person.

“Age isn’t really an issue, but this time I’d set a limit — thirties or younger — and I’d be open to dating someone who isn’t famous.”

“What I’m not looking for this time around in a man is someone who’s self-obsessed or eats Rice Krispies for dinner,” she added.

