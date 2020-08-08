Summer Monteys-Fullam proves she’s destined for Hollywood as she recreates six iconic looks

SUMMER Monteys-Fullam served up a treat when she posed as the Athena “Tennis Girl” in a tiny white two-piece.

And today, just for Sun readers, the up-and-coming model, 25 — who dumped Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood, 54, last year — has recreated six other iconic looks. Summer says some stars were easier than others to imitate.

With a twinkle in her eye, she says: “I’m a Bond girl every day. The things I do, you wouldn’t believe.” The flame-haired beauty also proves she is destined for Hollywood as she twirls around, pouting her red lips in a Marilyn Monroe-inspired white dress and heels.

Summer, who has been keeping busy in lockdown baking pavlovas, says: “I adore Marilyn, I relate to her fun energy and great vibes — and I feel sexy dressed as her.” While her focus is on getting back to work, Summer is also hoping to find love again once restrictions are fully lifted. And she has got her eye on another famous face.

She says: “My number one celeb crush is Bradley Cooper. I watched all the Hangover films again in lockdown, he’s a hunk. Tom Hardy is another.”

Looking like this, it won’t be long before Summer finds romance worthy of a Hollywood blockbuster.

Summer says: I absolutely LOVED being Marilyn, it was definitely my favourite. I always loved the iconic scene from 1955 romcom The Seven Year Itch, when her white dress flies up over the air vent.

I can really relate to her as this would happen to me – I can be such a klutz at times. She was an absolute legend who did so much for body confidence for curvy girls. It was an honor to dress as her.

Summer says: I loved this, it was one of my favourites to recreate. Honey Ryder, played by Ursula Andress, emerging from the sea in 1962 Bond film Dr No, is such an iconic image and a really sexy and powerful look from a strong, sassy woman.

I’m such a bikini girl. As soon as the sun’s out I’m in my swimwear, whether I’m mucking out the horses or sunbathing in my garden, so this was right up my street.

Summer says: I haven’t seen the 1990 thriller Basic Instinct, with the saucy Sharon Stone leg cross, so I threw myself in at the deep end with this one.

I loved trying out an androgynous look and a sleek, swept- back hairstyle as I normally have a full-fringe. It’s now the next film on my watch-list.

Summer says: I love the high-cut booby look on this swimsuit. I’ve never been blonde before and wasn’t sure about it at first, but these pictures are amazing.

Pamela Anderson is such a sexy woman and a girls’ girl – and I’m obsessed with Baywatch, so I loved imitating her character CJ Parker.

She’s a fierce and fiery strong lady – like me.

Summer says: I always feel sexy in a figure-hugging dress and killer heels for date night so it was a dream to recreate Audrey’s character in 1961 movie Breakfast At Tiffany’s.

Her dress is pretty different to what I would wear normally but I loved her chic style.

Audrey was one of my grandmother’s favourites so it was really special for me to dress up as her.

