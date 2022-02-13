Sunday, February 13th horoscope: Your daily guide to what your zodiac sign has planned for your zodiac dates.

Sunday, February 13 horoscope: Your daily guide to what your zodiac sign has planned for your zodiac dates.

21st to 20th March

You’re the type of friend who tells it like it is while also offering support, which is exactly what your friends need.

A casual companion can become much more as Mercury pushes shared business or travel plans to the fore.

Love requires you to give and expect more.

In your mind, create a fantasy future.

It is possible.

21st April to 21st May

Your goal-setting chart gains Mercury’s shrewd insight, allowing you to chart a path that is ideal for you.

You have the words to persuade those around you if they need it.

The full moon brings about unexpected address changes, and somewhere you visit for the first time this week could become your new home.

22nd to 21st of May

Passion is deep and mysterious in your horoscope, and going with the flow can lead you to exciting places.

A name that sounds like a Hollywood star could be a hint, and Geminis in love have enticing body language.

When Mercury makes a compelling case for travel, negative voices quickly give way to positive ones.

June 22nd – July 22nd

You can keep your cool even when things get heated this week and follow through on a personal plan.

If this is about love, one word in a special card or message is all that is required.

A full moon in your money chart encourages you to venture into the unknown… but only after you’ve done your homework.

The dates are July 23 to August 23.

Your deal-making abilities will shine as Mercury, the planet of planning, moves on.

Returning to unfinished business may be the best option right now, but you also have the ability to accelerate new agreements.

No one can resist your gaze, thanks to the moon’s influence.

Three groups are merged into one by chance.

24th to 22nd of August

Mercury’s gift is to bring your dream of a creative career to the forefront of your mind, but the next step is entirely up to you.

If you’re shopping for a gift for someone you love, think about the experience rather than the price.

You’re ready to take your sharing to the next level.

If you’re looking for a sign that you’re single, look for a pattern of hand prints.

Door 43 welcomes Luck.

23rd to 23rd of September

Mercury assists you in pitching ideas in such an original way that you can cross any divide between a private and public project.

You already possess the confidence you seek.

The sun is setting on your health sector, so if you’ve fallen behind on your routine, now is the time to get back on track.

Your goofiest pal is also…

