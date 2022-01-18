Suni Lee Opens Up About ‘So Much Hate’ She’s Received Over Her Inter-racial Relationship With Football Player Boyfriend Jaylin Smith

Suni Lee Opens Up About ‘So Much Hate’ She’s Received Because of Her Inter-Racial Relationship With Football Player Boyfriend Jaylin Smith

Sunisa Lee, an Olympic gold medalist, recently updated her relationship status on social media.

However, as soon as she made the relationship public, she was met with racism in the comments section.

The celebrity recently responded to a supporter of her relationship by saying she’s received “so much hate” because of her interracial relationship with her football player beau.

Continue reading to learn more about Jaylin Smith, Suni Lee’s boyfriend.

Lee was born Sunisa Phabsomphou in 2003 to healthcare worker Yeev Thoj.

Her mother met John Lee, a father of two, when she was two years old.

They had three more children together, and despite the fact that they were never legally married, the Olympian chose to adopt Lee’s surname.

Her parents’ families settled in St. Louis, and she is of Hmong descent.

After fleeing the Vietnam War, Paul, Minnesota.

Lee was interested in gymnastics from a young age, but her family couldn’t afford to buy her a balance beam, so her father built one for her.

Lee won gold in the Women’s Olympic Gymnastics All-Around on July 29, 2021, becoming the first woman to do so.

Her victory made her the fifth American woman to win a gold medal in a row.

She was also the first Hmong American woman to ever win an Olympic medal.

“Being the first Asian American to make it to the Olympics was already unbelievable, and then to win the gold on the world stage is unbelievable,” Lee’s parents told News Talk 830 WCCO about their daughter’s accomplishments.

We don’t have any words to express ourselves right now.”

Lee is no stranger to public scrutiny as a celebrity.

After the star revealed her relationship status to the world, however, some of her fans took things to a whole new level.

Lee posted a photo and a TikTok video of herself and her boyfriend wearing matching hoodies to her Instagram.

Smith, a freshman football player at the University of Southern California, had previously shared similar photos of the two on Instagram.

Thousands of supportive comments and messages flooded both athletes’ comment sections, but not everyone shared the couple’s enthusiasm.

One user created a TikTok of the two of them together and gave them a thumbs up.

The user acknowledged in the video that Lee may face backlash and judgment as a result of her relationship with a Black man.

“I know…” wrote the TikTok user.

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.