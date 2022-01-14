Suni Lee’s PrettyLittleThing Activewear Collection is all about going for the gold.

Suni Lee’s PrettyLittleThing Activewear Collection is all about gold.

The three-time Olympic medalist discusses the inspiration behind her PLT edit as well as her goals for the coming year.

Sunisa “Suni” Lee may be able to assist you with your fitness resolutions if they aren’t going as planned.

The Olympic gold medalist released a collection with PrettyLittleThing this week, and we give it a perfect ten.

Over a dozen styles are available in sizes XS to XXXL in the premium activewear collection, which will take you from the gym to brunch with friends in no time!

Suni gave E! all the details on her PLT edit, New Year’s resolutions, and her favorite way to wind down, even though we can barely do a cartwheel, let alone a tumbling pass.

E! : Where did you get your ideas for the collection? The color palette alone deserves a gold medal!

SL: These colors are all so me; I wanted earthy neutrals with pops of bright colors so you could mix and match depending on your mood!

It’s getting chilly outside, so get back to your regular runs, power walks, or gym sessions with the help of this cropped sport jacket.

Complete the look with these leggings, which will give your peach a boost and make your waistline look snatched thanks to the dipped waist design.

E! : What one word would you use to describe your personal style?

SL: Sporty-Chic! Can that be summed up in one word, haha? I love athleisure, but I also adore fashion, so I’m constantly mixing sporty and girly pieces.

With this tennis dress, you can go from the gym to brunch with friends in no time! We love how it’s both functional and stylish.

If the tennis dress wasn’t cute enough already, it comes with a matching sweater shrug!

E! : Which of the collection’s pieces have you worn the most?

SL: I love the dress and cropped sweater! They’re so cute with sneakers, and the dress has built-in biker shorts, so you can even work out in it.

I’m also completely enamored with the green sets…

