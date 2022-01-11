Super Bowl 2022: When, Where, and How to Watch It: Date, Streaming, Halftime Show, and More

Date, Streaming, Halftime Show, and More for Super Bowl 2022

It’s time to place your order for wings and beer, as well as scout out your preferred couch spot.

That’s right, football’s biggest night is rapidly approaching, with the NFL playoffs just around the corner and the Super Bowl not far behind.

We’ll get another chance to watch the National Football League crown a champion in Super Bowl LVI in a few weeks at the Rams and Chargers’ brand new home, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. If you’re confused about who, what, where, and when it all happens, ET has you covered.

Your Super Bowl plans for 2022 may be a little different this time, but we know you’ll still want to be a part of the action.

So, from the date and kickoff time to how to watch, as well as all the information on the halftime show, here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Super Bowl? It will be held on Sunday, February 5th.

13. in the year 2022

The game will begin at 6:30 p.m. at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.

ET (Extraterrestrial Time)

How to watch on TV: Super Bowl LVI will be broadcast on NBC, so tune in to that channel.

The game can also be streamed in a number of locations.

Peacock, SlingTV, fuboTV, and Hulu Plus will offer streaming.

If you don’t have the right apps, you can get them right now by subscribing.

The playoffs, which begin with the Wild Card round on Saturday, January 15-17 and conclude with the NFC and AFC Championship games on Sunday, January 18, begin with the Wild Card round on Saturday, January 15-17.

30 will determine who will represent the United States in Super Bowl LVI. Stay tuned for more information!

This year’s national anthem singers have yet to be announced, but Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan delivered a super memorable “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the game last year, followed by a rendition of “America the Beautiful” from HER.

Prepare to “Lose Yourself” in the star-studded halftime show, which will feature Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and other celebrities.

Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J Blige, and Kendrick Lamar are among the artists featured.

Everything we know about the halftime show at Super Bowl LVI.

The best news summary from Infosurhoy.

How to Watch Super Bowl 2022: Date, Streaming, Halftime Show and More