‘Super Smash Bros.’ is a video game developed by Nintendo and published by Nintendo.

It may be time for Super Smash Bros. fans to put their concerns about the franchise’s future to rest.

Nintendo’s Masahiro Sakurai revealed the final DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. back in October.

Sora (Kingdom Hearts) is the ultimate.

Naturally, now that the game has a full roster of 89 fighters, many fans are wondering if there will be a sequel.

Sakurai stated in a recent interview that he is unsure of his next project.

But, in any case, it’ll keep him busy for a while, so fans may want to let him go for now.

Sakurai has no plans for a third Smash Bros. installment at this time.

This could change in the future, but fans shouldn’t get their hopes up.

In early December, the creator told IGN that he “can’t really think” about the long-running franchise’s future.

“I’d start thinking about it if Nintendo decides they want to make another one and offers me the job,” he explained.

Sakurai added that, aside from the Smash Bros. series, he’s not sure if he’ll stay in the gaming industry at all.

He did stress, however, that nothing has been decided.

Sakurai continued, “I may not necessarily continue to create more games, as I could potentially go down a different path.”

“There are a variety of ways to get involved with the gaming industry.

I like to keep an open mind about what I should do and consider all of the options.”

Whatever path Sakurai chooses, any project will take a long time to complete.

The game designer hinted that he might go quiet soon in an interview with Japanese gaming publication 4Gamer, which was translated by Kody Nokolo on Twitter.

If that’s the case, fans may want to stay away from him.

“Anything else will take time,” he explained, “so it’s probably best to forget about me for a while.”

Sakurai did not mention any specific projects once again.

He’s been working on the Super Smash Bros. series since 1999, so he may be looking for a break.

Since its initial release on the Nintendo 64, Smash Bros. has received five sequels.

Ultimate, the most recent installment, has amassed the most diverse roster and has…

