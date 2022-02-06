Superdrug’s new £2 eyeliner creates an instant flick without the fuss, according to beauty fans.

Superdrug’s new £2 eyeliner, which creates an instant flick without the mess, is gaining popularity among beauty fans.

MANY BEAUTY FANS will agree that getting the perfect winged eyeliner is nearly impossible.

That’s no longer the case, as one TikTok user has revealed her secret to getting the perfect flick every time.

And there’s no fancy technique at work here; it’s just a very clever product that takes care of everything.

Sola Makeup, a makeup and beauty fan, shared her product review on TikTok, and it’s safe to say we’re impressed.

So, if you’re having trouble getting the perfect shot and end up with a disaster, pay attention.

The beauty fanatic swears by Superdrug’s £2 eyeliner, which she describes as “incredible.”

“This eyeliner is phenomenal,” she exclaimed.

“Look at that tip, it’s from Superdrug, own brand.”

“Because of the fine tip and length, you can literally press it and get an instant wing.”

“And all you have to do now is pat to get the perfect flick.”

“I’m sorry, but cheaper brands are sometimes just the best – that’s a 60-second wing.”

“Right now, go to Superdrug and get it.”

“I did my eyeliner in less than 60 seconds.”

“I’m amazed! It’s literally £2, guys! If you’re in the UK, stock up!”

“You need to get to the store as soon as possible.”

“It’s inexpensive, pigmented, darkens quickly, and lasts all day.”

“The best £2 I’ve ever spent.”

The makeup fan in the video uses a light touch to apply the eyeliner pen to her eyelid, creating an instant flick.

It takes only a few seconds and requires very little effort.

Superdrug’s B defining duo liner was used, which can be purchased in-store.

So if you’re having trouble getting your flick right, get down to Supderug as soon as possible.

The eyeliner has clearly impressed many beauty fans, as the video has received a whopping 302k views.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED AT FABULOUS BINGO.

The video has 24.4k likes, 528 comments, and 1,098 shares as of writing, just three days after it was posted to TikTok.

“Thank you,” someone said.

After this TikTok, it’ll be sold out all over.”

“I shouldn’t be making any more unnecessary purchases…..brb,” another added.

“I’m getting it!” said a third person.

“I neeeeed,” another said.

Meanwhile, you’ve been applying your makeup incorrectly, which explains why it doesn’t last all day.

Makeup Revolution also released £8 Charlotte Tilbury sold-out highlighter dupes, which have sparked outrage among beauty fans.

You’ve also been applying your makeup incorrectly…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.