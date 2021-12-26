Superhero movies, according to Sylvester Stallone, have ruined action movies.

How Superhero Films Ruined Action Movies, According to Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone may be the first name that comes to mind when some people think of action heroes.

The Golden Globe winner used to carve out a niche in Hollywood by starring in action films like Rambo.

Despite his contributions to the action genre, the Rocky actor believes that superhero movies eventually canceled out his genre.

The action genre hasn’t reached the same heights as it did when Sylvester Stallone was at the top of his game.

The majority of this is due to the advent of superhero films and the technology that accompanied them.

Stallone attributes the shift in genres to Batman at first.

“It was the first Batman film,” Stallone told the Los Angeles Times, adding that he felt he was becoming expendable.

“When it became possible to Velcro your muscles on, action movies changed dramatically.”

It was the start of a new epoch.

The visuals had taken over.

Special effects took precedence over a single person.

That signaled the start of the end.”

Stallone, on the other hand, joked that the new superhero movie aesthetic would have made his job easier.

“I wish I’d thought of Velcro first,” said Stallone.

“I didn’t have to go to the gym for all those years, all those hours dedicated to the iron game,” he says.

The spectacle of superhero films, according to Stallone, has made traditional action films more difficult to break through.

According to comicbookmovie.com, Stallone stated, “Unfortunately, this genre is becoming…let’s just say it’s fading away.”

“Today, you have superheroes who have all kinds of superpowers; they can blink and a fireball appears.”

It’s wonderful.

Then there’s a group of us, who are all bad in the same way.

… It’s a bit like getting your hands dirty.”

When it comes to superhero movies, if you can’t beat them, join them, is a motto that Stallone may have followed recently.

The Expendables actor recently dabbled in the superhero genre with a cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

2. If you’re looking for something to

Stallone couldn’t stop himself from gushing about being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It was interesting because I enjoy [Marvel] movies but have never seen one before, so it was a unique experience.”

When I arrived on set, I was greeted by robots and other props, as well as a woman who…

