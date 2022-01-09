In ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ Superior Spider-Man Appearances Among Multiverse Villain Silhouettes

﻿Superior Spider-Man Among Multiverse Villain Silhouettes in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

No Way Home brought together four different Spider-Man continuities of heroes and villains.

Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield’s Amazing Spider-Man, and Tom Hardy’s Venom were all used in Tom Holland’s film.

Marvel, on the other hand, wanted more.

As stated by Dr.

Fans noticed several Spider-Man villain silhouettes as Strange struggled to keep the multiverse contained.

Fans of Spider-Man: No Way Home claim to have seen the Superior Spider-Man.

If Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse taught us anything, it’s that Marvel has plenty of Spider-people.

While Marvel comics fans are aware of the significance of the Superior Spider-Man, casual fans may be interested in learning more.

Peter Parker has gone through many phases of life in his 60 years of comics, including a brief period of death.

In the case of Dr.

When Octopus realized he was about to die, he devised a last-ditch plan to swap minds with Peter.

He was successful, too.

Doc Ock, the ULTIMATE Spider-Man?! No way.

In the body of Doc Ock, Marvel killed Peter Parker, but he left Otto Octavius with his dying wish to protect the city.

Doc Ock promised to fulfill the wish and vowed to become a Superior Spider-Man.

The series grew into a fascinating, bizarre, and unique take on Spider-Man that became a fan favorite.

However, with so many moving parts, such a complex plot may be difficult to adapt.

Some fans believe they saw the Superior Spider-Man among the villain silhouettes in No Way Home.

[WARNING: ‘SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME’ SPOILERS AHEAD]

While the fight against Electro (Jamie Foxx), Sandman, the Lizard, and others continues, Dr.

Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) attempts to prevent any more enemies from infiltrating the MCU.

And a few of these visitors appeared at the cracks’ edges.

Many of them were identified in a fan video discovered by ComicBook.com.

Several figures were identified by a TikTok user, including Superior Spider-Man with his four mechanical arms.

While Marvel fans may recall Holland’s Iron Spider suit, Doc Ock also created his own mechanical arms in the comics.

Fans may assume that this cameo means that the character will appear soon.

The Superior Spider-Man, on the other hand, would be difficult to adapt.

The planets were in perfect alignment for…

