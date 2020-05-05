Supermodels film themselves at home in DIY catwalk show

14 SHARES Share Tweet

From the living room to the back garden, these stunning supermodels proved they don’t need a catwalk to put on a fashion show as they came together to raise money for charity.

Karlie Kloss, Winnie Harlow and Alessandra Ambrosio were among the fashion industry heavyweights who donned their finest party frocks, most extravagant evening gowns, or simply their favourite pair of jeans for a virtual runway.

The CR Runway with amfAR Fights Covid-19, is the brainchild of renowned French fashion magazine editor Carine Roitfield, who drew on her extensive contacts to put the show together to raise money for frontline workers.

It was shared on YouTube by Derek Blasberg, the media giant’s head of fashion and beauty, and included contributions from celebrities like Kim Kardashian West and designers Alexander Wang and Diane von Furstenberg.

‘It’s not just to have fun, it’s something to raise money for a great cause and put a smile on your face,’ Carine said ahead of the show, the first to be hosted by YouTube.

‘Today I’m not a fashion icon. My icons are these doctors, nurses and the lady who goes to a grocery store. These are my icons of today.’

Kim Kardashian added her thanks to ‘all of the beautiful women who are so graciously offering up your time and your energy and just your beautiful spirit; to everyone that is watching at home; and for everyone that is coming together unified and fighting this awful virus Covid-19 and all being unified together.

‘At least just for everyone to have a smile on your face and have a moment of joy while staying at home and staying healthy.’

Showing support for the project, Olivier Rousteing who is the Creative Director of Balmain, said: ‘If someone told me last year that we would be forced apart, I would never believe it.

‘I just want to thank you Carine for this because it’s a new way of presenting a fashion show and you’re the first one, as usual.’

The fashion show has so far racked up more than 217,000 views, with fashion fans encouraged to donate money to the fundraising initiative.

The models filmed themselves doing their own hair and makeup, before turning their living rooms, gardens and dining areas into runways.

Tom Pecheux advised the stars to do smokey black eyes, meanwhile Sam McKnight asked them to style their natural hair.

Each of the models wore items from their own wardrobes, taking guidance from leading experts in the industry to achieve a cohesive look for the show.

The results were stunning, with Karen Elson, 41, showcasing her pared back style and Karolína Kurková, 36, parading up and down her bedroom in a tropical print suit.

Ashley Graham looked ready to party as she danced through her house in a white swimsuit and black cycle shorts while Halima Aden donned two different outfits on her balcony.

Fashion fans praised the efforts of the models and gushed that it was a joy to watch the show.

One person wrote: ‘A huge congratulations to this amazing project! Once again you prove that fashion is not only about clothes and makeup! Bravo to Carine and Amfar for having had this beautiful initiative! And the girls were so beautiful!’

Another said: ‘Thank you for an amazing show! And thank you doctors who are fighting against virus! Thank you Carine and Amfar for this amazing show! And beauties for participating! Love’

A third added: ‘This brought me so much joy too watch and I’m definitely going to re-watch it again with my family! Thank you for this. I love how creative this was and that things like this can still happen! Definitely made me smile’