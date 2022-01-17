Surfer Boy Pizza T-Shirt Released as Merch Could Have Something Ominous Hidden in the Graphics from ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4

Season 4 of ‘Stranger Things’: The Surfer Boy Pizza T-Shirt that was released as merch could have something sinister hidden in the graphics.

Stranger Things Season 4 stars Ross Duffer and Matt Duffer have remained tight-lipped about the major plot lines.

All fans know so far is what they’ve seen in the various teaser trailers that have been released.

Fans, on the other hand, are perplexed by some new merchandise received by someone on Twitter.

Something ominous might be hidden in the graphics of a shirt that looks like it came from Surfer Boy Pizza.

For die-hard Stranger Things fans, Surfer Boy Pizza is old news.

Argyle, a new character, works at the pizza parlor.

Jonathan Byers’ new best friend, Argyle, is described as a “fun-loving stoner” in Argyle’s official character description.

The phone number on the side of a Surfer Boy Piza delivery van was recently discovered to be a working number by fans.

Those who dialed the number were treated to a tinny rendition of the Happy Birthday song.

As a result, some fans speculated that the birthday song might allude to the Stranger Things Season 4 release date.

The first season of Stranger Things premiered on July 15, 2016.

Because most of Netflix’s popular series premiere on Fridays, some speculate that the song is hinting at a July 15, 2022 release date for Stranger Things Season 4.

Season 4 of ‘Stranger Things’ Could Involve Satanic Panic from the 1980s, According to Ominous Hints

The show’s newest t-shirt is a retro-style shirt that promotes Surfer Boy Pizza, but fans quickly noticed there was more to it than meets the eye.

The words “hot, hot, hot” are stacked on top of one another on one side of the shirt, with flames erupting from the top.

Several viewers noticed that one of the flames resembles the word “die.”

In the middle of one of the Os, a creepy skeletal hand gives the “hang 10” signal.

“Amazon has had a monthly ST tshirt subscription (official with Netflix) for a while,” the person who posted the photo on Twitter said.

I just received notification that mine has arrived, and this is the design for this month.

To me, the middle section appears to say ‘die,’ and the hand appears to say vampireVecna.”

Like the Demogorgon and the Mind Flayer, Vecna, the alleged big bad of Stranger Things Season 4, is linked to Dungeons and Dragons.

While the Hand of Vecna has a more complicated origin story than the other two, it is “a powerful and evil artifact that granted…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.