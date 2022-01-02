Surprise Stars in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ ‘Elevated’ Their Superhero Stories

Surprise Stars from ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ ‘Elevated’ Their Superhero Stories

A number of unexpected stars appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Two of them, according to the Marvel movie’s writers, contributed ideas that improved the story.

[Warning: this article contains Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers.]

The presence of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man: No Way Home has been rumored for months.

However, the pair’s return was confirmed with the release of the film.

Maguire returns as Peter Parker from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy from the 2000s.

And Garfield reprises his role as Spider-Man from the 2012 reboot and its 2014 sequel, The Amazing Spider-Man.

After a spell cast by Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) goes awry, Garfield and Maguire’s Peter Parkers find themselves in Tom Holland’s universe in the new film.

When Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), and the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) overwhelm Holland’s character, he joins forces with the older Spider-Mans to defeat them.

Garfield and Maguire are well-versed in their versions of Peter Parker, having played him in previous Spider-Man films.

When Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, the writers of Spider-Man: No Way Home, presented them with the script, the actors added their own ideas about what their Spideys should be.

Sommers told The Hollywood Reporter, “They had thoughts, and it was really interesting and helpful to see them.”

“No one knows the character as well as — or gives the character as much thought as — someone who has to embody and sell it.

Hearing what the actor is thinking is always valuable.

It had a significant influence on what we did.”

“They had great ideas that really elevated everything we were going for and added layers and an arc,” McKenna explained. “We really started honing into the idea that these two guys were really helping Tom’s Peter on his journey to become who he ends up becoming.”

“They help him get through a crucial moral moment in the movie’s climax,” he continued.

“Tobey and Andrew’s ideas and shaping of what their characters could bring to this story contributed a lot to that.”

