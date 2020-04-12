Surprise! Tom Hanks Hosts SNL at Home: 5 Best Moments

Surprise!

Tom Hanks hosted Saturday Night Live‘s first remote episode in what marked his first TV appearance since revealing a month ago that he and wife Rita Wilson had contracted the novel coronavirus in Australia. The two have since recovered and returned to the United States, where they have practiced social distancing at home. And so are millions of others, including the SNL cast…thus the remote episode.

Check out five best moments from SNL at Home, which was prerecorded:

1. Tom Hanks’ Monologue:

Speaking in front of a kitchen, Hanks, sporting a semi-shaved head—a look he sported for his latest acting role—made a Tiger King reference and talked about his coronavirus diagnosis.

“I have been the celebrity canary in the coal mine for the coronavirus and ever since I have I have been more like America’s Dad than ever before since no one wants to be around me very long and I make people uncomfortable,” he joked.

Hanks later took questions from two “audience members”—both played by himself.

Watch Hanks’ monologue:

2. Zoom Call:

Cast members Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon play older receptionists who can’t quite grasp proper group video call etiquette. Think poop jokes.

3. Pete Davidson’s Drake Music Video:

The cast member parodies a Drake song and music video in a clip set in his mom’s basement, directed by his mom.

4. MasterClass Quarantine Edition:

SNL star Chloe Fineman does impressions of Timothée Chalamet, JoJo Siwa and Carole Baskin from Tiger King in this Masterclass parody.

5. Tribute to Hal Willner:

SNL cast, past and present, recorded tribute messages for Willner, a record producer who oversaw sketch music for the show and recently died of coronavirus complications at age 64. They also sang Lou Reed‘s “Perfect Day.”

The list of SNL alumni who participated includedAdam Sandler, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Bill Hader, Fred Armisen, Molly Shannon, Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer.