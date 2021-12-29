Surprisingly, the cast of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ didn’t break character in this ‘Merry Christmas, Johnny Rose’ scene.

On Christmas Eve, Johnny Rose may have had day-old meatloaf, but he did get the party he wanted.

The patriarch of the family (Eugene Levy) wanted to recreate some holiday cheer for his loved ones — who were once used to lavish bashes at their mansion — in Schitt’s Creek’s season 4 episode “Merry Christmas, Johnny Rose.”

When his plans nearly fell apart, problems — and hilarity — ensued.

Son David (Daniel Levy) forgot to decorate his Rose Apothecary (he needed to save up for an espresso machine, of course), motel clerk Stevie (Emily Hampshire) only had Mardi Gras beads and a jack-o-lantern from her grandmother’s collection, and daughter Alexis (Annie Murphy) forgot to send out the invitations.

Surprisingly, the cast, including Catherine O’Hara (who played Moira Rose), never strayed from their roles when Johnny became enraged at everyone for failing to complete their assigned tasks.

“I don’t believe we were broken during that scene.”

Something came over us that was very much in the spirit of the holiday, I believe.

We were all engrossed in it and watching Mr.

“Seeing how kind of sensitive it was for him made Rose freak out,” Hampshire, 40, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting her latest campaign with Jim Bean.

“I believe we were able to maintain our composure at that point.”

Before Moira found him and took him home, Johnny went to Tropical Cafe for dinner.

He noticed the parking lot was full as he walked up to the motel, and his family and neighbors were present to celebrate.

The crew decorated the couple’s motel room, reassembled the once sad-looking tree, and entertained guests with a heartwarming rendition of “Silent Night.”

Hampshire told Us, “Every time the Jazzagals sang… it was just so innocent and so sweet.”

“It’s just some regular people singing, not trying to sound fancy.”

They’re simply expressing themselves.

And it has a way of tugging at your heartstrings.”

Stevie’s tears during the song were genuine.

“I’ve always had this feeling about everything.”

