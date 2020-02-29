Surrealism and design, portrait of a fruitful obsession

“Where is the border between design and art?” Asks the curator and director of the Vitra Museum, Mateo Kries, while at his feet the walls collapse, the barriers vanish as if by art of ensalmo and the dikes acquire the Gummy and mock texture of Dalí’s soft watches. So where is the border? Because here, in room 3 of Caixaforum Barcelona and among the more than 280 exhibits, surely not. “We don’t really want to answer the question, since the most interesting works are probably in the gray zone,” adds Kries.

Around it, that gray area absorbs works by Duchamp, Dalí, Man Ray, Magritte, Miró, Le Corbusier, Lee MIller and Chirico, among others, to illustrate how the surrealism virus eventually infected the design and mutated it into pieces as round and colorful as the glass table with bicycle wheels that Gae Aulenti designed in 1993 or the huge horse-lamp devised by Front Design in 2006 and now chairs one of the rooms of the exhibition «Objects of desire: surrealism and design 1924-2020 ».

Unconscious and emotions

“Surrealism taught designers that they are not only service providers and that the designed object can have a very close relationship with the unconscious and with our emotions,” Kries explains when contextualizing a sample in which weight does not fall. in the great surrealist geniuses, but in the scope of their influence.

One of the most obvious examples is in the direct line that is established between the video clip of “Hidden Place”, by Björk, and the famous photographic compositions of Man Ray, but Kries chooses another work that, he says, condenses as few the spirit of The exhibition. This is: the corner dedicated to all the mutations suffered by the sofa in the form of Dalí’s lips. «The interesting thing is to analyze the three stages and how we went from Dalí’s collage« Mae West’s face (usable as a surrealist apartment) »to the real wooden design that Dalí made for the British collector Edward James and from there to the industrial production on the sofa velvet that the Studio 65 Italians did in the seventies, ”he illustrates.

«There have been exhibitions about surrealist artists who created everyday objects, but these objects were seen as works of art. However, there are also many designers who have been inspired and created objects from the ideas and strategies of surrealism, ”adds Kries. There are, for example, the teapot made with the skull of a pig by Wieki Somers, the dresses that the Japanese Rei Kawakubo presented on the catwalk in Paris in 2007, the hand-shaped chair designed by Pedro Friedeberg, the wall plates Piero Fornasetti, or the hat with apple that Robert Matta made in tribute to Magritte. A long-term aesthetic renovation that was born from rebellion and confrontation with the rigors of the early twentieth century.

«The designers began to rebel against the rigidity of the Bauhaus and rationalism, dominant at that time, and when they looked for alternatives, surrealism became a source of reference. The objects, they said, are more than their practical function, ”he explains. They are also what they are not. Or what they seem. «One of the most significant pieces of the exhibition is« This is a piece of cheese », by Magritte, because it incorporates all the strategies of the surrealists when they looked at everyday objects. It is a small painting with a wooden structure that represents a piece of cheese. It’s called “This is a piece of cheese”, but it isn’t: it’s simply a painting of a piece of cheese. And here is everything I want to explain, ”says the curator about the surreal“ uncertainty ”and his ability to break the connection between meaning and significance.

Here, again, that gray area that feeds on fluid emotions and that is completed in Barcelona with an oil painting by Dalí from the Figueres museum and with a Miró from the La Caixa collection

The exhibition, which can be seen until June 7, will then travel to Madrid, Seville and Palma. .