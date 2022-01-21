Surrogates were used by Kim Kardashian, Jimmy Fallon, and a number of other celebrities.

Celebrities who used surrogates include Kim Kardashian, Jimmy Fallon, and others.

Lance Bass and a slew of other celebrities have used gestational carriers to bring their children into the world.

The singer and Michael Turchin welcomed twins into their family in October 2021, after a three-year struggle to conceive.

“I don’t think anyone is really prepared to have kids,” the former ‘NSync member said in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in March 2018, when he said he wanted a baby with his artist husband within the year.

I believe you should just go with the flow.

… We know a lot of people who have gone through it.

“Everyone is being interviewed.”

The Out of Sync author told Us exclusively in January of the following year that they were “on donor No.

(7).”

“I think we broke a record with how many donors we went through,” the Mississippi native explained at the time.

However, it appears that the next one will be successful.

“We’re taking precautions.”

“We have tons of friends who are doing IVF, and it was definitely consoling to know that they all went through the same thing we went through,” Bass told Us in March 2020, explaining that the “heartbreaking” IVF attempt had failed.

It’s simply a letdown.

You work so hard for this, you get pregnant, and it doesn’t stick after a few weeks.

But knowing that some of your friends have gone through similar experiences makes you feel like a member of this family.

It simply makes you feel more at ease.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum and the Florida native felt like they’d “reset” and were ready to try again.

In June 2021, the couple announced on Instagram that they were expecting a son and a daughter.

At the time, the couple wrote, “Coming soon.”

While they awaited their babies, Bass told Us exclusively that their “tenth donor was the one that worked.”

In August 2021, he added that the ups and downs brought the actor and Turchin “closer together.”

“I didn’t think we could love each other any more or have a stronger bond, but when you try to start a family and it doesn’t work out, it can either tear you apart or bring you closer together.”

….

