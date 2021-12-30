‘Survivor’ doesn’t premiere until tonight, but fans believe they already know who will win Season 42.

Season 41 of Survivor just ended a few weeks ago, so there’s nothing new to watch tonight, Dec.

29th.

Some fans, on the other hand, have already begun watching season 42.

The network released a trailer for the upcoming season at the end of season 41’s finale, but no cast list has been released.

Of course, numerous leaks have spread across the internet, so figuring out who makes up the new castaways isn’t difficult.

And one fan claims to already know who will win Survivor Season 42.

Survivor will not return with new episodes until 2022, which is a long time away.

However, the good news is that the new season of Survivor will not be delayed for long.

Given the nearly one-and-a-half-year gap between seasons 40 and 41, we anticipate a quick turnaround.

Season 42 of Survivor will premiere at 8 p.m. on March 9, 2022.

ET will premiere with a two-hour special, but subsequent episodes will be cut to one hour.

Jeff Probst will, of course, return to host Survivor Season 42.

And the castaways will face the same 26-day ordeal as the previous cast in season 41.

Prepare for Survivor Season 42, which will premiere next Spring!

On the Survivor Spoilers Reddit page, one fan created a Reddit thread that listed the entire season 42 boot order.

They claim to know a production source who passed on the spoilers to them.

“I know many of you think I’m full of it, and that’s fine, believe what you want, it’ll just make it all the more fun for me once the season premieres,” the Reddit user wrote before revealing the alleged eliminations and winner of Survivor Season 42.

“18th: Jackson [Fox], 17th: Lydia [Meredith], 16th: Daniel [Strunk], 15th: Romeo [Escobar], 14th: Rocksroy [Bailey], 13th: Lindsay [Dolashewich], 12th: Tori [Meehan], 11th: Mike [Turner], 10th: Marya [Sherron], 9th: Swati [Goel], 6th: Maryanne [Oketch],

A Reddit user provided more specific information about some of the eliminations.

Other fans, on the other hand, were skeptical…

