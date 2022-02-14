Susan Lucci Opens Up About Her Second Emergency Heart Procedure

Susan Lucci has revealed that she has had a second heart procedure.

Shortness of breath and discomfort in her ribcage and back were among the symptoms the 75-year-old actress reported experiencing when she had her first heart scare in 2018.

‘This is insane,’ I thought.

On Monday, she said on Good Morning America, “These are the same symptoms I had three years ago, but it can’t be,” she said.

“However, as soon as I lay down, I began to experience a sharp coming-and-going pain in my jaw.”

She went to the emergency room after calling her doctor, who told her she needed to go. Tests revealed she had an 80% blockage in one of her arteries due to plague buildup.

Lucci revealed that she was rushed to a cardiac catheterization lab, where she received another stent to open the blockage in her heart.

Her doctor warned Lucci that if she had waited for her symptoms to worsen, it could have turned into a “major emergency.”

In 2019, the All My Children actress told ET that she felt pressure on her chest three times during her first event.

When she went to the doctor, the tests revealed that she had a serious health problem.

“It turned out I had a 90% blockage in my main artery and a 75% blockage in an adjacent artery,” she told ET at the time. “They told me the next day, ‘You just avoided a widow-maker.'”

“I had no idea!”

In a separate interview with ET, the actress discussed how a medical emergency shifted her perspective on life.

Lucci said she “learned a great deal” about prioritizing herself.

She stated that “heart disease kills more women than all forms of cancer combined.”

She went on to say, “I don’t want to dismiss any cancers.”

“We still need to study for our exams, and we should!” “But I learned, let’s take care of everything and give ourselves permission to put ourselves on our own to-do list and listen to our bodies!”

You go ahead and act on a feeling in someone else’s body that isn’t normal for them.

Go to the doctor and tell him about your symptoms.”

