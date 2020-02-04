Susan Sarandon has a THREESOME with co-stars Bobby Cannavale and John Turturro in her latest film

She turned 73 last October.

But that apparently hasn’t slowed down veteran actress Susan Sarandon, based on images from her latest film project, The Jesus Rolls, showing her engaged in a threesome.

The onscreen bedroom tryst takes place between The Thelma & Louise actress and her male co-stars Bobby Cannavale and John Turturro.

In the steamy images, the Oscar-winning actress could be seen being kissed and groped by 49-year-old Cannavale and 62-year-old Turturro.

Later, the three could be seen sleeping, with Rose Byrne’s actor husband spooning the older woman.

The scene appears to have taken place in a hotel room.

The Jesus Rolls is an unofficial spin-off of Turturro’s 1998 film The Big Lebowski.

In both films John plays Jesus Quintana, a highly idiosyncratic ex-con ten pin bowler.

As well as being an informal spin-off of the Coen Brothers directed cult classic, The Jesus Rolls is also a remake of the 1974 French film Going Places by Bertrand Blier.

The film’s plot, according to Variety, follows Turturro, Cannavale and French actress Audrey Tautou, whose ‘sexually charged dynamic evolves into a surprising love story as their spontaneous and flippant attitude towards the past or future backfires time and again, even as they inadvertently perform good deeds.’

Sarandon was married once, to actor Chris Sarandon, from 1967 to 1979.

In the mid-1980s she had a child with Italian filmmaker Franco Amurri, with whom she shares a daughter, Eva Amurri, 34.

She also has two sons -John and Miles- with former partner Tim Robbins, whom she dated from 1988 until 2009.

Sarandon has also been romantically linked to Sean Penn, David Bowie and director Louis Malle.