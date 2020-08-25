Susanna Reid and Steve Parish prove they’re an item again as they cuddle in the street after ‘amicable’ split

TV’s Susanna Reid is Good Morning Smitten all over again as she is pictured in an embrace with Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish.

The snaps prove the pair are an item again — as The Sun revealed last month.

Susanna, 49 — who co-hosts Good Morning Britain with Piers Morgan — and millionaire Steve, 55, split amicably in April 2019 after eight months together.

But on Tuesday night, the pair were spotted on a date in Soho, central London, and strolling arm in arm.

At one point after their dinner at Indian restaurant Kricket, the businessman — worth an estimated £45million — planted a kiss on Susanna’s forehead.

The couple, who first started dating in August 2018, then hailed a taxi before jumping in together.

An onlooker said: “They looked totally into each other. If ever it was in doubt whether they were an item again, this shows they are.

“Steve had his arms protectively around Susanna and tenderly planted a kiss on her head at one point before they flagged a cab.”

We first told how Palace fan Susanna, 49, had fallen for divorced dad-of-two Steve after bonding over their love of his club.

They enjoyed a string of dates, a romantic mini-break and visits to Selhurst Park to cheer on their beloved Eagles.

Last year, Susanna vowed never to marry.

In 2014, she split from Dominic Cotton — dad to her three teenage sons — after being together for 16 years.

on on or EMAIL [email protected]