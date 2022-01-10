Susie Evans is a Bachelor star, but how old is she?

Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor will be surrounded by spoilers, with a focus on Susie Evans, so fans should be prepared.

On the reality show, Evans is one of the ladies vying for Clayton’s affections.

Susie Evans is a contestant on Season 24 of The Bachelor, which premiered in early 2022.

Miss Virginia USA 2020 is a 28-year-old pageant winner from Virginia Beach, Virginia.

She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in cinema arts and a minor in communications from Lindenwood University in 2014.

Susie Evans Media is her company, and she volunteers with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America in the community.

Evans worked for Snow Companies LLC in Williamsburg, Virginia, as a program manager until May 2021.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she planned and implemented “patient education programs” as well as arranged patient recruitment events.

“I’m passionate about making videos that are both educational and inspirational.”

I’ve worked in the entertainment industry as well as in the corporate world.

Evans says on her LinkedIn page, “I currently work in marketing and pursue my passion for film on the side.”

Before ABC even named Clayton Echard as the bachelor for season 24, Reality Steve’s Steve Carbone revealed a spoiler for the finale of The Bachelor.

Susie Evans is in the final four, according to Reality Steve, and had a hometown date with Clayton to Virginia Beach.

The Bachelor is returning to its pre-pandemic tradition of physically visiting contestants in their hometowns.

There’s no word on where Clayton and Evans went during their time in Virginia Beach, but Reality Steve believes photos of the two will surface soon.

Fans of the Bachelor can catch the show on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET.

Hulu and FuboTV both have the series available to stream.

