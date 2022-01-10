Susie Evans of the Bachelor: Five Things to Know About Clayton Echard’s Contestant

Clayton Echard’s Contestant Susie Evans: 5 Things to Know

Susie Evans is vying for Clayton Echard’s heart on season 26 of ABC’s Bachelor — and she’s been catching the Bachelor’s eye since night one.

After the January 3 premiere, the 28-year-old Missouri native said on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast, “Susie was very fun coming out of the limo.”

While introducing herself to the former football player, the Virginia native, 28, jokingly shocked Clayton’s hand with a buzzing device.

“I appreciate a person with a good sense of humour.”

“With the buzzer on her hand, she comes out a little corny,” Clayton told Us.

“However, I appreciate it when I see someone who can do it and is confident in doing so.”

Because you think, like, coming out of that limo, cameras are all around you, and you can still maintain your poise and confidence — that says a lot about someone.

She left a lasting impression on me.”

Susie, according to the ABC star, is “very bubbly” and “fun” to be around.

Susie is new to Bachelor Nation, but she has a connection to Caelynn Miller-Keyes, a contestant from season 23.

Both women have previously been Miss Virginia USA.

Susie captioned a photo of herself and Caelynn on Instagram in October 2019: “Years of sisterhood! Teen and Miss Virginia USA winners.”

“I consider myself extremely fortunate to have met so many incredible women through this organization.”

While Caelynn, 26, has yet to respond to Susie’s casting, her boyfriend Dean Ungler revealed that they are running a “bet” to see if her friend or ex-girlfriend, contestant Gabby Windey, will advance.

“Caelynn has a good friend who is also on the season, and Caelynn is convinced that her friend will either win or become the next Bachelorette,” Dean, 30, said ahead of the premiere on his podcast.

“So Caelynn and I are betting on which of our friends will go the extra mile.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

ET has compiled a list of five things you should know about Susie:

