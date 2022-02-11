Suspected murderers of Run DMC are set to stand trial.

Suspected murderers of Run DMC get a trial date.

Run DMC DJ Jam Master Jay’s case is close to being closed, almost two decades after his brutal murder.

Two men were arrested and charged with his death last fall.

A date has now been set for the trial.

Jay’s family, friends, and fans are relieved by this news.

Jam Master Jay’s alleged killers will stand trial nearly 20 years after his assassination.

The two men could face a minimum sentence of 20 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Ronald Washington, 56, and Karl Jordan, Jr., 36, are the two men suspected of murdering the beloved Run DMC DJ, according to investigators.

On September 1, a two-week trial will begin.

The jury will be chosen on September 1.

The trial will be rescheduled for February if there are any COVID-19-related issues.

According to MadameNoire, “The defendants allegedly carried out the cold-blooded murder of Jason Mizell [Jam Master Jay], a brazen act that has finally caught up with them thanks to the dedicated detectives, agents, and prosecutors who never gave up on this case.”

The shocking murder is thought to be the result of a botched drug deal.

According to reports, the hip-hop legend purchased a large amount of cocaine to be sold in Maryland by Washington and Jordan, Jr., among others.

After Jay informed Jordan Jr. that Washington would no longer be a part of the deal, things took a turn.

Washington allegedly had a grudge against Maryland’s drug dealers, which is why Jay is said to have fired him.

As a result, the two men devised a plan to assassinate each other.

On October 1, Jay was allegedly ambushed in his recording studio in Hollis Queens.

Jordan, Jr. is accused of shooting Jam Master Jay in the head and another person in the studio, Uriel “Tony” Rincon, in the leg on June 30, 2002.

There were several theories floating around about Jay’s death, but most of his friends were astounded and couldn’t fathom why anyone would want to harm him.

Eventually, investigators discovered that owed the IRS hundreds of thousands of dollars and turned to drug dealing to make ends meet…

