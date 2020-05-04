Sutton Stracke Sounds Off on Her RHOBH Co-Stars (& Whose Closet She Wants to Raid!)

Sutton Stracke is giving her honest thoughts on the ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Stracke, who joined season 10 as a “friend” of the Housewives, has already clashed with Teddi Mellencamp in just the first three episodes of the season (last week, her brutally honestly lead to pregnant Teddi storming out of Kyle Richards‘ dinner party in tears).



“I think initially, with Teddi, it was hard to get to know her. And we have our moments,” Stracke tells E! News exclusively. “I am hoping that we conquer those.”

Stracke says she felt “resistance” from Mellencamp after the accountability coach told her co-stars she didn’t care if they came to her All In event, which will take place on this week’s episode of RHOBH. “It was hard for me, but I decided to go and I will just say that I’m glad that I went,” Stracke adds.

So was it hard for Stracke to click with any of the other Beverly Hills ladies?

“I loved Dorit [Kemsley] when I first met her, and then it was hard to get to know her. Because I didn’t have a lot of time, one on one with her in the fall,” Stracke tells E!. “It surprised me because I thought, ‘Oh, we’re going to be fast friends,’ and then it just didn’t happen. It was a slow friendship. And kind of the same with Garcelle [Beauvais]. I think we were both so busy getting to know all the other girls that we didn’t get to know one another as quickly as maybe we should have. And I’m so glad that we’ve gotten to have moments together. So she’s great.”

One lady Stracke was instantly drawn to: Erika Jayne.

“I didn’t know her but I’m like, I get you,” Stracke, who hails from Georgia just like Jayne, reveals. “I knew that tough Southern Steel Magnolias exterior has a really soft, gooey brownie inside. And that’s totally what I got from her. She’s a sweetheart.”

Stracke also says she “clicked” with Richards from the first episode when they hung out at New York Fashion Week (“I think during that moment we sort of got each other”).

As RHOBH fans know, Stracke is the ultimate fashionista and typically only wears couture clothing she buys herself.

When asked if she could only wear one co-star’s clothes for a year, Stracke hilariously replied, “Okay, first of all, I’m not going to agree to wearing only someone else’s clothes. That’s not gonna happen. But if I could sneak in and steal some things, steal is a bad word. But like borrow some things, Erika, for sure. Definitely Erika for sure. I think one of the reasons why for me is she’s very strong in her taste and I would like to go through and cherry pick some things that I love. She has beautiful things that I think would be a great addition to my wardrobe.



“She has so much chic-ness in her whole repertoire of fashion that I would go for those pieces,” Stracke adds.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

