Suzanne Olmsted, G-Eazy’s mother, has died: ‘The Tears Won’t Stop’

Suzanne Olmsted, G-Eazy’s mother, has passed away: ‘The Tears Won’t Stop’

Suzanna Olmstead, the mother of rapper G-Eazy, passed away on Wednesday morning.

On Instagram, the “No Limit” singer pays tribute to her memory with an emotional tribute that includes a few throwback photos.

“I adore you.”

The feeling that I’ll never get to hug you in person again is still too much for me to accept.

In the touching message, he wrote, “My queen, my hero, my everything… my mom.”

The rapper has spoken out about his “very close” relationship with his mother, telling People that he did everything he could to send money home to her when she was in her adult years because she suffered from chronic pain.

“The tears aren’t going to stop.”

My eyes hurt, my face hurts, my body hurts, and I’m in pain all over.

There’s nowhere to hide, and there’s no way to lay, sit, or stand without hurting yourself.

The agony is unbearable.

But I’m relieved that you’re out of yours,” he continued.

Throughout the post, he wrote, “I love you so much.”

“The strength of your struggle to survive and protect us in the face of adversity will inspire us for the rest of our lives.

You were the epitome of superhumanity… a context I gradually came to understand over the course of my life.

What you went through, the pain you felt, and the unimaginable adversity you faced will live on in the fibers of my identity and being for the rest of my life.

You have always been and will continue to be my greatest source of inspiration.”

He went on to say that she was the final push he needed to seek treatment for his alcohol and drug addiction.

“As worried as I was about you and your physical health, I had no idea how concerned you were about me until you sent me the hardest letter I’ve ever had to read… Going to alcohol and drug treatment was my decision, but your letter was what ultimately persuaded me,” he said.

“They say connection is the antidote to addiction, and I’ve never felt more connected to you than in the last few months.”

Coming home to this was difficult, and nothing will ever move forward… but, as you always say, “one step at a time and don’t look up at the summit.”

He expressed gratitude for having his brother, James Gillum, by his side to assist him…

