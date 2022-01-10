Suzanne Somers is taken aback when she learns of Bob Saget’s shocking death on live television.

Suzanne Somers is taken aback when she learns of Bob Saget’s untimely death on live television.

The Full House star was discovered dead at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on Sunday.

The 75-year-old was informed of the actor’s death by the hosts of Studio 10 in Australia, during an interview.

Suzanne told host Angela Bishop, “I’m hearing it from you.”

The Three’s Company alum then went on to talk about her friendship with the late actor, revealing that they became close in the 1990s while filming sitcoms on the same set.

“I would appear on his show from time to time,” she recalled, “because my set for Step By Step, where I starred with Patrick Duffy, was right next door at Warner Bros.”

“We’d go over to the Full House set, and it was a wonderful thing going on at Warner Bros. at the time.”

Suzanne added, “I can’t believe it.” after describing his death as “so sad.”

He’s only in his early thirties.

That’s all… I’m so sorry.

He was a fantastic individual.

“Wow.”

After hotel security discovered Bob in his room around 4 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department and the Fire Department responded to the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, but the cause of death is currently unknown.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Bob’s death as well.

“Earlier today, deputies were dispatched to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a report of an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” the office stated on Twitter.

“The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene,” the statement continued.

In this case, there was no evidence of foul play or drug use.”

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” Bob’s family would say in a statement to Us Weekly.

“He was everything to us, and we want you to know how much he enjoyed performing live for his fans and bringing people from all walks of life together through laughter.”

Many of his Full House co-stars expressed their shock at the news, with John Stamos writing, “I am broken.”

I’m heartbroken.

I’m completely taken aback.

“I’ll never have another friend who is as good as him.”

Bobby, I truly adore you.”

“I don’t know what to say Broken heart,” Candace Cameron Bure, who plays DJ Tanner on the show, said.

I’m speechless.

“Bob was one of the most wonderful people I’ve ever met.”

