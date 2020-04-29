Swedish writer Maj Sjöwall, pioneer of Nordic crime novel dies

“Maj Sjöwall and her husband, Per Wahlöö, were the parents of the Scandinavian crime novel, all the authors who came later have recognized it, “Anik Lapointe, the architect in Spain of relaunching them in the 90s, tells EL MUNDO. The now-responsible publisher Salamandra then ran RBA, the label that became one of the beacons of that brilliant and passionate awakening followed by thousands of readers. His literary heirs include Henning Mankell, Stieg Larsson, and Camilla Läckberg.

Maj Sjöwall was 84 years old and has passed away after a long illness, as reported by its editor to the Swedish agency TT today. Wahlöö passed away in 1975. Since then, Sjöwall devoted herself to translating and practicing as a university professor, but she did not publish a single book. Together they signed 10 titles.

The book with which the also sentimental couple achieved greater resonance was The laughing policeman, published in Sweden in 1968. In the Spanish edition of RBA (the publisher Noguer had dealt with them in the 1970s) it had a foreword by Jonathan Franzen. In it he recognized that until he discovered this novel he only read greats of literature like Shakespeare, Goethe and Kafka. In the convalescence of a cold he suddenly found himself with a “gloomy and fun world of crime policeSwedish. “That was how he became fascinated with Detective Martin Beck.

“Sjöwall and Wahlöö they managed to marry in the novels the satisfactory simplicity of the genre novel and the tragicomic breath of the great literature. In his books, the beautiful and skillful work of the detective investigation is combined with powerful and pure evocations of the type of suffering that people with sore throats so much crave, “according to Franzen.

The laughing policeman It starts like this: “On the afternoon of November 13 in Stockholm it was pouring rain. Martin Beck and Kollberg were at the latter’s house, located not far from the Skärmarbrink metro station, in one of the southern residential areas, bottled up in a game of chess. Both were fighting, because in the last days nothing had happened in particular … “.

The literary and sentimental couple debuted in 1965 with Roseanna and closed their decalogue 10 years later with Terroristerna. They sold millions of copies and their titles were translated into 40 languages. Some of his novels were brought to the cinema. One of the keys to Detective Martin Beck’s success was that he considered “an assassin a human being like any other, but more unhappy and misfit.”

They they met in 1961, when they were journalists. They agreed on a common project, The Novel of a Crime, the 10 novels with 30 chapters each and that would be published at the rate of one per year. “We wanted to be very realistic and mix politics and discourse with entertainment. Realism and humor, this is the key. We wanted them to read us,” according to the long-awaited Paco Camarasa, who ran the Black and Criminal bookstore in his essay. Blood on the shelves (Destination), a magnificent guide in dictionary format on the great authors of the genre.

“The novels about Martin Beck developed and politicized the crime novel. And they put Sweden on the international map of that genre,” said Bo Lundin, one of the founders in 1971 of the so-called Academy of the Swedish Crime Novel, reports Efe. And in this Anik Lapointe influences: “They criticized the Swedish social democracy, that idyllic country where apparently nothing happens.”

Maj Sjöwall was recently in Spain to receive the VIII Pepe Carvalho Award at the Barcelona Black Novel Week (BCNegra). “She was charming,” recalls Lapointe. Sjöwall began working at the age of 15 at the Wahlström & Widstrand publishing house, then studied journalism and returned to the publishing world again to work as a designer for several magazines at Bonnier, the leading Swedish publishing group. That same publisher later commissioned him to translate several books, and thus he contacted Wahlöö, according to Efe.

“Sweden has changed a lot,” he said in a meeting with Pedro García Cuartango, then in the EL MUNDO newspaper, in February 2013, when collecting the Pepe Carvalho Prize. “It has become a very arrogant country. Everything is analyzed from a commercial and financial point of view. Only the power of money counts and people have become worthless. The only thing that interests the Swedes is clothing, their checking accounts and having a comfortable life. I don’t know if this is what is happening in Spain, but it gives me the impression that the European Union has a lot to do with this change “. What reason was there?

Sjöwall’s family has clarified that the writer’s death has nothing to do with the covid-19 pandemic, according to the TT agency.