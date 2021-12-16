Sweetest Moments With Son Jackson and Daughter Lilah: A Family Album by Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff

Since starting their family in 2017, Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff have had a blast with their son, Jackson, and daughter, Lilah.

The Little People, Big World stars married in July 2015 and announced they were expecting their first child the following year.

In their November 2016 video announcement, the then-daddy-to-be gushed, “We have some really exciting news to share with all of you.”

“We’re having a baby!” his wife exclaimed.

“Zach and I are SO excited to FINALLY tell you guys the news! Thank you so much already for the love and support we have received! This is going to be one fun adventure!” the photographer wrote alongside ultrasound photos on social media.

Tori informed her husband, Zach, that she was expecting a child in the sweetest way possible.

He explained, “I walked into the house and she had written it on a notepad that she was practicing her calligraphy, so I was reading through it.”

“She wrote, ‘You’re going to be a dad!’ on the last page, and I just skipped over it.”

‘Wait, hey, you missed it!’ she said as she pulled it back and I read it.”

In May of 2017, Jackson arrived.

Two years later, the TLC stars announced that they were expecting another child.

The reality stars told Us Weekly exclusively in November 2019 when their daughter was born, “Zach and I are so excited to introduce you to our sweet baby girl Lilah.”

“She’s been a wonderful addition to our household!”

The announcement came seven months after Zach and Tori told Us exclusively that they wanted a big family.

At the time, Zach stated, “We have plans.”

“We want to start a family, and I’d like to have four or five children.”

I’d like a small pack.

We’re just kind of [like]if it happens, it happens right now.”

“It’s just on God’s schedule and whenever,” Tori continued.

“We’re prepared to face whatever comes our way.”

Scroll through the gallery to see the couple’s cutest moments with their kids over the years, from pumpkin patch photos to tropical vacations.

Tori’s four-person family is a lot of fun.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff’s Sweetest Moments With Son Jackson and Daughter Lilah: Family Album