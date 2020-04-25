Swipe Left! Tiffany Haddish Reveals the Deal Breakers She’s Looking Out for on Bumble

Tiffany Haddish may be in self-isolation, but that isn’t stopping her dating life.

Today, the Like a Boss actress caught up with E!’s own Justin Sylvester and gave a candid update on her romantic life. We’re talking everything from her swiping system on the popular dating app Bumble to her virtual and in-real-life dates with Common (more on that later).

Per Haddish, she’s currently having “fun” and “enjoying [her]self on there.” Why? Well, because she’s able to make the first move. Yet, she made it clear, she has zero interest in the following: “Pictures with no smiles at all…Pictures where they look really dirty…If they don’t have a job.”

In fact, the Girls Trip star said she’s interested in someone who’s an entrepreneur. That sounds like someone who’d be a Bachelorette contestant!

“A human that is responsible, I don’t care what his race is, good hygiene…and when I say responsible, I mean that credit score gotta be right too,” she continued. “Also, he needs to have his own situation—career, business, something going on.”

Common certainly checks a lot of those boxes. (We kid!)

Speaking of the Oscar winner, Haddish stayed coy about their recent interactions, which isn’t necessarily surprising. As E! readers surely know, back in March, Haddish confirmed that her “friend” Common had joined her for a “paint and pour” outing. And, earlier in April, she shut down romance rumors on TODAY.

As we previously reported, the two went on a virtual date as part of a “pay it forward” initiative with Bumble. It’s said they’ve donated $50,000 total in grants through Bumble’s Community Grants Program.

“Being able to help others is really a big deal for me,” she said on her charity work. “And not being able to be out and around with other people, and this way is a good way to be helpful.”

Although Haddish did declare that Common “is fine,” she didn’t list too many specifics about their first “date.” She did note that she was the one who made the first move.

“Oh, that was me. I was like, ‘I got a Groupon to go painting, do you want to go painting?'” she recalled.

Thankfully, you can have a front row seat to their Bumble date on social media.

For all of this and more, including her love of Jennifer Lopez‘s knees, be sure to watch the full E! News Instagram Live interview here!