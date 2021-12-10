Sydney Chase, Tristan Thompson’s ex-‘mistress,’ boards a private jet with his daughter after the birth of his third child.

Sydney Chase, Tristan Thompson’s ex-‘mistress,’ boards a private plane with his daughter after the birth of his third child.

After he welcomed his third child with a new woman, TRISTAN Thompson’s ex-‘mistress’ Sydney Chase boarded a plane with her daughter Asher.

In a series of sultry Instagram photos, the influencer flaunted her new boob job.

Sydney, 23, posted a picture of her four-year-old daughter Asher boarding a private plane to her Instagram stories.

As the two set out on an adventure together, the tiny tot wore a purple jumpsuit.

The model’s lavish vacation photo came after she flaunted her brand new boob job on social media.

Sydney shared a photo earlier this week in which she posed in a red and white bikini-like top and matching sweat pants, revealing that she had undergone surgery.

“Upgrade now she got a d cup (y’all reported me so let’s try again.)” she captioned the post, which included several photos of herself in various poses.

The majority of the comments were positive, though a few people voiced their displeasure with the new addition’s appearance.

“PSA I’m less than two weeks post op,” Sydney replied to the backlash on Twitter.

They still have to find a place to call home.

(Which will also help to close the gap in the middle.)”

Despite the drama surrounding her alleged ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, the mother of one has been focused on her plastic surgery endeavors.

The Sacramento Kings player is said to have welcomed his third child with Maralee Nichols last week.

The personal trainer has filed a paternity suit against Tristan, who already has a three-year-old daughter, True, with Khloe Kardashian and a four-year-old son, Prince, with Jordan Craig.

Tristan’s birthday was in March, and the fitness instructor claimed they had a baby on that night.

At the time, the athlete was still dating Khloe, though they had broken up in June after he “spent 30 minutes in a bedroom with three women” at a “wild” house party.

The Sacramento Kings player admitted to having sex with Maralee “several times” at a Houston hotel after they attended his party together, according to his response to Maralee’s child support filing.

On June 30, just days after moving from Texas to Los Angeles, the personal trainer filed the lawsuit against her alleged baby daddy.

Tristan allegedly offered Maralee (dollar)75,000 to keep quiet about their baby, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ.

In order to reduce his child support payments, the athlete claimed he would retire after this season and be unemployed.

According to a source, Tristan failed to inform his ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian about the drama.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.