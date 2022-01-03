Sydney Chase, Tristan Thompson’s ex-mistress, flaunts major cleavage in a bodysuit after the NBA star’s third child is born.

Sydney Chase, Tristan Thompson’s ex-‘mistress,’ flaunts major cleavage in a bodysuit after the NBA star ‘welcomes third child.’

Sydney Chase, TRISTAN Thompson’s ex-“mistress,” shared some skin on her Instagram page on Sunday.

The model’s seductive photos were taken shortly after the NBA player, 30, welcomed his third child.

Sydney, 23, posted four bold photos of herself posing on her Instagram page on Saturday.

The model captioned the photos, which featured her posing in a plunging black bodysuit on a red sofa with dollar-sign pillows strewn behind her, “Will forever be her.”

On Instagram, the model also showed off a recent boob job.

Tristan reportedly welcomed a son with fitness model Maralee Nichols in December, and the new mom filed a paternity support lawsuit.

Sydney re-shared a text post that read, “You don’t protect your heart by acting as if you don’t have one,” in a Story.

Sydney had previously discussed her relationship with Tristan.

“I didn’t know – he told me he wasn’t in a relationship anymore,” the model said during an April interview on the YouTube podcast No Jumper about hooking up with the athlete.

“We had a discussion.”

We got together on several occasions.

Everything was accomplished by us.

This happened either in January or November, most likely in January.”

“Then we hung out,” Sydney continued, “everything was cool, and he was talking to me.”

And I asked, “Are you single?”

“And he said yes, so I said, ‘OK, we can talk.’ We hung out a few more times after that.”

After learning he wasn’t single, Sydney began “cutting him off.”

Maralee recently filed a paternal child support lawsuit against the basketball player, alleging that they had a child on his birthday, March 13th.

Maralee’s attorneys claimed that the Texas native “traveled to California on multiple occasions” and “continued to see the then father-of-two after she became pregnant.”

Tristan has not denied being the father of the baby boy, but he has asked for a paternity test after the baby’s birth.

At the time of conception, he was said to still be with his baby mama, Khloe Kardashian, 37.

True, Khloe’s 3-year-old daughter, is the couple’s only child.

With his other ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, he has a four-year-old son named Prince.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.