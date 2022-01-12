Sydney Sweeney Discussed Her Preparation for the Role of Cassie on ‘Euphoria’

Sydney Sweeney Reveals How She Prepared to Play Cassie in ‘Euphoria’

Sydney Sweeney, unlike some of her Euphoria co-stars, had a relatively simple audition process to land her part on the hit HBO show.

Sweeney’s path to becoming Cassie Howard was a one-and-done situation, whereas Barbie Ferreira auditioned eight times before landing the role of Kat Hernandez.

She was offered the part of the doe-eyed blonde after only putting herself on tape for the part once.

But how did Sweeney prepare to play the promiscuous Cassie? The cheerleader is a far cry from Sweeney’s personal life.

While Cassie is one of the most popular students, Sweeney was bullied as a child and lost the majority of her friends when she decided to pursue acting.

Sweeney refuses to try drugs and only drinks water, while the fictional cheerleader drinks alcohol and does drugs recreationally.

Even though the Washington native has been acting for over a decade, playing a character who is so unlike herself can be difficult.

Fortunately, Sweeney has developed a distinct (if time-consuming) preparation process that allows her to bring her characters to life in a genuine way.

Sweeney talked about her Cassie preparation in an interview with Story (plus) Rain.

Sweeney revealed, “I create books to build the characters that I play.”

“From the day they are born to the first page of the script, I create an interactive timeline, journal, or diary of their entire lives.”

I went to Michael’s and spent a couple of hundred dollars on a book, which I then decorated and filled with notes.”

Sweeney continued on, getting more specific about what’s in Cassie’s book.

“Each book has sections,” the Euphoria star revealed.

“There’s a section for her relationships, her memories, and what her world looks like, as well as a timeline of her entire life.”

I also have a section dedicated to the beginning of the script.

When a character is in a scene, I believe she is still alive.

So I’ve got a section for what happens in between scenes.”

