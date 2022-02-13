Sydney Sweeney had no idea how much fans of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ would despise Eden.

Sydney Sweeney has hit her stride.

With her appearances on hit shows such as The White Lotus and Euphoria, the young actor has captivated audiences.

As her fame grows, newer fans are noticing that she has had minor but memorable roles in some of their favorite shows.

Sweeney’s portrayal of Eden in The Handmaid’s Tale is one excellent example of this.

Eden was first introduced to fans of The Handmaid’s Tale in the show’s second season.

Eden’s obedient and pious behavior, as a Gilead child, initially irritated fans.

Sweeney anticipated enmity from some fans after learning how her character would be introduced.

The Sharp Objects alum, on the other hand, had no idea how strong the vitriol would be.

The actor recalled fans’ initial reactions to Eden in an interview with NYLON.

“I knew people were going to dislike Eden because she took Nick away from June when I was filming it,” Sweeney said of her experience with The Handmaid’s Tale.

“However, I had no idea how much they would despise her.”

Many people accuse her of being evil and imply that she is plotting something, and I was taken aback.

“Like Eden.”

Sydney Sweeney found out she got the part in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ in the most unexpected place.

Sweeney went on to say that a fan of The Handmaid’s Tale approached her at a restaurant just to tell her how much she disliked Eden.

The actor, on the other hand, appeared to be unfazed by the situation.

“But someone once approached me and said, ‘I hate your character,’ and I replied, ‘Thank you,'” Sweeney recalled.

“If you despise her, then she’s doing her job.”

Of course, as the season progressed, many fans of The Handmaid’s Tale changed their minds about Eden.

Many viewers grew to pity the 15-year-old child bride as time went on.

And, following the conclusion of Sweeney’s final episode, many fans concluded that Eden was just another victim of Gilead’s tyranny.

Sweeney discussed how the hatred for her character evolved over time in a separate interview with Glamour UK.

@HandmaidsOnHulu heartbreakingly beautiful edits by everyone pic.twitter.comLfLon4Dsm6

Sydney Sweeney used Taylor Swift to divert her attention from ‘The Handmaid’s Tale.’

“Since…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.