Sydney Sweeney of Euphoria says she’d rather have Machine Gun Kelly tattooed than Pete Davidson: ‘I Trust Colson.’

Sydney Sweeney may be terrified of needles, but if she ever decided to get tattooed, Machine Gun Kelly would be her choice.

The Euphoria star, 24, sat down with Elle UK for an “Ask Me Anything” session, and when asked whether she would prefer the 31-year-old “Bloody Valentine” singer, whose real name is Colson Baker, or Pete Davidson to give her her first tattoo, she had an epic response.

“I think Pete would give me a funnier tattoo, but I trust Colson more with tattoos,” she said.

“I think he’d do something I’d like, so I’d probably do something like Tank’s [her dog’s]paw print.”

He’d pick something nice for me.”

The tattoo would be her first, as the actress suffers from a severe “phobia” of needles.

She joked, “I’m not sure if anyone could ever give me a tattoo.”

Sweeney’s decision isn’t based on speculation; she’s observed both Kelly and Davidson in action.

In February 2021, she told Buzzfeed that she witnessed the two getting tattoos on the set of their film, Big Time Adolescence.

“I walk in and you [and Davidson]are literally tattooing each other,” she recalled, “and I’m like, ‘OK, this is the coolest set I’ve ever been on.”

The SNL comic’s artwork, on the other hand, was mediocre.

Kelly said at the time that it was the “worst” tattoo he’d ever gotten.

He recalled, “He tattooed ‘LOCO’ on me, but it looks like it says ‘COCO.'”

Kelly, on the other hand, has a lot of tattoo needle experience.

He revealed that he tattooed “the darkest fairytale” on his now-fiancée Megan Fox in an October 2021 interview with GQ British Style.

He has a slew of tattoos on his body.

Around 70 different designs adorn the singer’s body.

In August 2021, in honor of his new album with Travis Barker, he added a “Born With Horns” tattoo to his collection.

