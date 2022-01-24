Sydney Sweeney Rejected Some Shirtless Scenes in ‘Euphoria’: ‘I Didn’t Want to Do It’

Sydney Sweeney Rejected Some Shirtless Scenes in ‘Euphoria,’ Saying, ‘I Didn’t Want to Do It.’

Euphoria Season 2 is finally here after a long hiatus.

And it appears that the first season’s darkness was only a taste of what was to come in the second.

The characters appear to be falling deeper and deeper into their rabbit holes.

Cassie Howard, who is played by Sydney Sweeney, is one of the characters who has piqued the interest of fans.

Cassie’s love life has always been fraught with problems.

However, in Season 2 of Euphoria, she appears to be going off the deep end.

She is first seen hooking up with Nate Jacobs in the first episode.

Nate is not only a thug and a bad guy, but he’s also Cassie’s best friend Maddy Perez’s ex-boyfriend.

Even though Cassie is a problematic character, Sweeney enjoys playing someone with so many layers and nuance.

She, on the other hand, is dissatisfied with how her work on the hit TV show has been perceived.

Because the producer’s role in Euphoria necessitates nuance, she believes that many people have focused on that rather than her acting abilities.

Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Euphoria’: She Wanted to Tap Into Her Sex Scenes’ Uncomfort

Sweeney told Independent, “I’m very proud of my work in Euphoria.”

“I thought the performance was fantastic.”

However, no one mentions it because I was naked.

When I perform The White Lotus, the critics suddenly take notice.

People adore me.

‘Oh my God, what is she going to do next?’ I was like, ‘Didn’t you see that in Euphoria? Didn’t you see that in The Handmaid’s Tale?’

Sweeney almost passed up the chance to join the cast of Euphoria because of the nuance required by the role.

She eventually realized, however, that she wanted to be a part of the cast.

Sweeney has always felt safe on set, even though Cassie has had her fair share of uncomfortable sexual experiences.

She’s even at ease enough to tell Euphoriacreator, Sam Levinson, when she thinks the nudity is excessive.

‘Of Course She Shows Her Boobs,’ say critics, says Sydney Sweeney.

Sweeney gushed about the Euphoria author, “Sam is amazing.”

“There have been times when Cassie was supposed to be shirtless, and I’d tell Sam, ‘I don’t think that’s necessary here,’ and he’d say, ‘OK, we don’t need it.’

