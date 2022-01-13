Sydney Sweeney reveals the one food she can’t get enough of

Sydney Sweeney has a bright future ahead of her.

Millions of people are watching her every move thanks to her appearances on hit shows such as The White Lotus and Euphoria.

Fans are curious about her likes and dislikes, and some are even interested in what she eats.

So, what foods do Sweeney eat on a regular basis, and what foods has she become obsessed with in recent years?

The star of The Players Table isn’t shy about her sweet tooth.

Sweeney was overjoyed when a member of the crew brought her warm cookies while giving a tour of the Euphoria set.

Because she doesn’t drink coffee, the Washington native has to rely on sugar and candy to keep her going while filming.

Sweeney said in an interview with Bustle about her diet, “I eat sugar, so it balances out.”

Sweeney has also expressed her love for some of America’s favorite foods via her social media pages, saying, “Instead of coffee, I’ll have some Swedish Fish or anything gummy if I’m tired.”

The Sharp Objects alum has a slew of Instagram photos featuring pizza, burgers, fries, and other delectable foods.

What makes me truly happy is food.

pic.twitter.comfBEQIqRnXp (andamp; cookiesicecream aren’t shown)

Sydney Sweeney Admits to ‘Dangerous Relationships’

Sweeney, on the other hand, has developed a taste for one particular dish.

In an interview with Story (plus) Rain, the actor revealed that she has a truffle obsession.

She enjoys them in savory and sweet dishes alike.

Sweeney revealed that truffles are a staple in her diet, saying, “I’m really into truffles.”

“I had a truffle burger, truffle spaghetti, truffle roasted potatoes, and a truffle dessert at Oak Tuscan Truffle Lounge in New York…it was the most amazing meal.”

I’d recently become interested in truffle meats and cheeses, and this meal elevated my interest to a new level.

But it all started with Wally’s, my favorite California restaurant.

They have a fantastic meat and cheese platter there.”

Anyone for a big gulp? https:t.coFuMFQBSQ7a

‘I Feel Like Nobody Can Judge Me,’ says Sydney Sweeney about the nude scenes in ‘Euphoria.’

Sweeney continued by revealing how her food preferences have changed over time.

“I’ve become more open to food in the last year,”…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.