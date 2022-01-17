Sydney Sweeney Reveals the Scene She Was Most Afraid to Film in ‘Euphoria’; It Wasn’t a Nude Scene

Sydney Sweeney Reveals the Scene She Was Most Afraid of Filming in ‘Euphoria,’ and It Wasn’t a Nude Scene

Sydney Sweeney initially declined the role of Cassie Howard in Euphoria.

While she was intrigued by the show’s concept, she was uneasy about the demands of the role.

Sweeney didn’t want to do nudity because she grew up in a conservative family, so she passed on the audition.

Sweeney had reservations about playing Cassie at first, but when the audition came up again, she felt compelled to put herself on tape for the part.

As luck would have it, the Spokane native landed the coveted role in Euphoria thanks to her audition tape.

Sydney Sweeney’s Infamous Character Books Could Be Published

Sweeney was still apprehensive about the show’s nude scenes.

She felt more at ease after speaking with Sam Levinson, the author and creator of Euphoria.

The Players Table producer assured Levinson that the nudity would not be gratuitous or for shock value, and she eventually accepted the role.

Sweeney was still nervous about filming her nude scenes after speaking with Levinson.

However, she was even more excited to film another scene in Euphoria in which she was fully clothed.

The Voyeurs actress revealed the scene that made her the most nervous in an interview with Elle Australia.

Sydney Sweeney Discusses Self-Belief: ‘It’s a Daily Process’

“I’ve never done anything like that before,” Sweeney said of the carousel from the first season of Euphoria.

The carousel scene in season 1 episode 4 will be remembered by fans.

Cassie, who has consumed a significant amount of molly, masturbates in public while riding the carousel with a boy from her school.

Sweeney needed to be vulnerable in the carousel scene, especially since Cassie’s performance draws a large crowd.

While the Euphoria actress was apprehensive about the scene, she admits that working on difficult roles is a rewarding experience.

‘Euphoria,’ says Sydney Sweeney of playing Cassie.

“I want to do it if it’s challenging and something I haven’t done before or if it might scare me a little bit,” Sweeney admits.

Sweeney may find some of the more intimate scenes in Euphoria to be challenging, but she always feels safe while filming them.

She credits the intimacy coordinator for a large part of her safety.

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.