Sydney Sweeney, star of Euphoria, explains why her car project is so meaningful to her.

Sydney Sweeney, star of Euphoria, reveals the heartwarming reason why her car project is so important to her.

Sydney Sweeney’s decision to restore a vintage Bronco is inspired by her childhood memories.

Here’s how the Euphoria actress took control of her career and embraced her love of vintage automobiles.

Sydney Sweeney has no intention of giving up her favorite pastime.

Sure, she’s glam on Euphoria as boy crazy Cassie, but she’s also getting down and dirty off camera, fixing up her used 1969 Ford Bronco in front of a TikTok audience of nearly one million.

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Sydney stated, “I really wanted a Bronco.”

“However, I wanted to build one so that when people said ‘cool car,’ I could say ‘yeah, thanks,’ and know I built it.”

Since purchasing the vehicle in February, I’ve had nothing but positive experiences with it.

She’s done everything from wire brushing rust off to rebuilding a back axel by the year 2021, much to the delight of those watching from behind their phones.

Her restored Bronco isn’t the actress’s first vintage vehicle, so her latest project is a full circle for her.

Sydney drove her grandparents’ old Volvo to school after moving from Spokane to LA as a teen, feeling “embarrassed” of the car she claimed was once inhabited by squirrels and covered in oil stains in a high school full of Range Rovers and BMWs.

“I feel bad because I’m so grateful that my grandparents were able to provide me with a car, but I used to leave the keys in the ignition hoping someone would steal it so I could take out insurance on it,” she explained.

“No one did,” she says.

Sydney is grateful for a restored car, a newly purchased home, and even more pride in her Spokane roots these days; in fact, her first house has the same quirks as her childhood home, including little secret doors and laundry chutes.

“Sometimes I feel guilty talking about it because I remember myself not wanting to park in my school lot because I didn’t have a nice car just three, four years ago,” she told the outlet.

Not only is the actress pursuing her interest in mechanics.

She’s also launching her own production company, Fifty-Fifty Films, and executive producing The Players Table, a new HBO Max series starring herself and Halsey.

