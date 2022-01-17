Sydney Sweeney, star of ‘Euphoria,’ reveals that she has a family history of drug and alcohol abuse.

Sydney Sweeney, star of “Euphoria,” reveals that drug and alcohol abuse runs in her family.

Euphoria, HBO’s dark drama, delves into a lot of territory.

The show includes themes such as gender identity, sexuality, violence, love, friendship, and family dynamics.

However, one of the show’s central themes is the use and abuse of drugs and alcohol.

And for Sydney Sweeney, that central theme is very personal.

Cassie Howard is played by Sweeney on Euphoria.

Her character’s arc so far has mostly revolved around her relationships with the opposite sex and the dangers of hypersexualization.

Cassie’s family, on the other hand, is riddled with drug and alcohol abuse.

‘Euphoria,’ Says Sydney Sweeney, Cassie Could Have Been ‘Just The Nice Slut.’

Cassie’s mother, as viewers will recall, has a problematic relationship with alcohol and is rarely seen without a glass of wine.

Cassie’s father, on the other hand, became addicted to pain relievers and then heroin before disappearing.

Sweeney’s character shares the trait of having family members who abuse drugs and alcohol.

Sweeney opened up about her gene pool’s substance abuse in an interview with Elite Daily.

“Addiction to drugs and alcohol runs in my family,” she admitted.

Sweeney, on the other hand, has no desire to use drugs or drink alcohol, unlike her character.

Cassie Is Willing to Ruin Her Relationships for Love in Season 2 of ‘Euphoria’

Cassie isn’t anti-drugs or anti-alcohol, as fans of Euphoria will recall.

At parties, the doe-eyed blonde is always drunk.

Cassie’s infamous carousel scene, in which she self-pleasured in front of a crowd of people while high on molly, will be remembered by fans.

Sweeney, on the other hand, will not experiment with drugs or alcohol.

Sweeney said of alcohol and drugs, “I just never really cared to try any of it.”

She also revealed that her mother “would kill my a** if I ever came home drunk or high,” and that she was “terrified of my mother.”

Sydney Sweeney Completely Separates Her Nudes

Sweeney not only doesn’t drink alcohol, but she also rarely drinks anything other than water.

In an interview with Bustle, the Sharp Objects actress revealed that she made a promise to herself when she was a child to only drink water.

Sweeney admitted, “I’ve never tried coffee.”

“I only drink water — for some reason, when I was about 12, I made the decision…

