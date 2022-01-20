Sydney Sweeney was taught a life-long mentality by Brad Pitt.

Sydney Sweeney is a rising star.

She’s appeared in some of Hollywood’s best TV shows in the last few years.

The actor’s face can be seen in shows like The White Lotus, Euphoria, Sharp Objects, and The Handmaid’s Tale, among others.

In addition, the Washington native has appeared in a number of films, adding to her already impressive resume.

Sweeney’s role in Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood is one of her most well-known films to date.

The comedy-drama, directed by Quentin Tarantino, stars a slew of A-list talent.

Sweeney wasn’t exactly well-known in the industry at the time.

So, how did she get a spot in the cast?

Sweeney was cast after a lengthy audition process.

She did, however, earn the part by doing some extra work.

She impressed Tarantino with a letter she wrote from her character to Charles Manson.

Her letter so impressed the director that he kept it for himself.

Sweeney’s audition for the film included a group session with other actors who were also vying for the role.

Sweeney described the experience as “amazing” and “reinvigorated her love for acting.”

She spoke about the once-in-a-lifetime experience in an interview with Coveteur.

Sweeney described her meeting with Tarantino: “They brought us to his office for a six-hour workshop with him.”

“It was a chemistry read—he’d work with us for a while and then turn us off, and we all shared lunch.”

I walked out of that room feeling completely unconcerned if I didn’t get it as a result of that experience.

“Yes, I love this industry,” I said after hearing what he had to say.

The situation only improved from there.

Sweeney got to work alongside Hollywood pros after she was cast in the role.

The producer of Players Table admits that she learned a lot from her co-stars.

The film starring Brad Pitt…

