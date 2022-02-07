Sydney Sweeney Wasn’t Allowed to Complete a College Class Due to “The Handmaid’s Tale”: “I Never Got Credit” Sydney Sweeney Wasn’t Allowed to Complete a College Class Due to “The Handmaid’s Tale”: “I Never Got Credit”

Sydney Sweeney Wasn’t Allowed to Finish a College Class Due to “The Handmaid’s Tale”: “I Never Got Credit” Sydney Sweeney Wasn’t Allowed to Finish a College Class Due to “The Handmaid’s Tale”: “I Never Got Credit”

Sydney Sweeney is a rising star in the world of television.

Sweeney has been acting for over a decade, but her breakout role as Eden in The Handmaid’s Tale was one of her most well-known.

Sweeney was 20 years old at the time and still enrolled in college.

Due to her time spent filming The Handmaid’s Tale, she was unable to receive credit for one of her college classes.

Sydney Sweeney, who is only 24 years old, already has a long list of acting credits.

According to IMDb, she appeared in guest roles on Criminal Minds, Grey’s Anatomy, and Pretty Little Liars earlier in her career.

Sweeney was then cast as Eden in The Handmaid’s Tale in 2018.

Eden is Nick Blaine’s child-bride, and they are married in a mass wedding ceremony.

Eden appears devout and submissive, and she makes an effort to make Nick happy.

Nick, on the other hand, pays her no mind, and she develops feelings for Isaac, the Waterford’s new Guardian.

Eden and Isaac eventually decide to flee together

Eden and Isaac eventually decide to flee together, but they are soon apprehended and sentenced to death.

Both refuse to repent and are drowned in a swimming pool.

When Sweeney began filming for The Handmaid’s Tale, she was only 20 years old.

Simultaneously, the actor was pursuing a business degree.

Unfortunately, her work on the show resulted in her failing one of her classes.

Sweeney said on The Drew Barrymore Show, “My finals came along and I was in Toronto, and everyone over at Hulu was so kind and they let me go back for my finals.”

“I walk into my entertainment law class, and my professor says, ‘What are you doing here?’ and I say, ‘What do you mean? I’m here to take my final,’ and he says, ‘No you’re not,'” Sweeney continued.

“Apparently, all of the kids were upset that despite making Dean’s List every semester, I was able to miss so many days of school and still succeed…

