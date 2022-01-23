Sydney Sweeney Wrote a ‘F***** Up Love Letter,’ which Quentin Tarantino kept.

Sydney Sweeney wrote a ‘F***** Up Love Letter’ for Quentin Tarantino, which he kept.

Without a doubt, Quentin Tarantino is one of the most well-known filmmakers of his generation.

His films have amassed a cult following and have received both commercial and critical acclaim.

His films all have a distinct style, and he has a very unusual creative process.

Even his casting choices, when compared to his peers, are more unconventional.

Tarantino’s casting process for his latest film, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, was fascinating.

Naturally, A-list actors such as Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, and Leonardo DiCaprio did not have to go through a rigorous audition process to get their roles in the film.

Lesser-known actors, such as Sydney Sweeney, had to jump through many hoops to get a role in the film.

Sweeney described her audition process for Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood in an interview with tmrw.

According to the Euphoria actress, she did not audition for just one role.

Instead, Tarantino auditioned every actor for the roles he needed to fill.

He also gave the aspiring actors the chance to express their love for the part in a variety of artistic ways.

“Basically, you could write a song or paint something,” Sweeney recalled, “because at this point, Tarantino had everyone auditioning for the same role and then he’d place you in whatever role he saw fit.”

“So, since I had to audition for this one character, I figured I’d do something ‘extra credit’ for a different one.”

Sweeney received extra credit for writing a letter from the perspective of her character.

The director was so taken with the actress from The Handmaid’s Tale that he decided to keep it for himself.

Sweeney recalled, “I chose a different character that I liked, I wrote a letter from them to [Charles] Manson, and I read the letter to him.”

“It was like a messed-up love letter from the mind of a Manson girl.”

[Tarantino] requested it and it was the only copy; I should’ve made a copy!”

Sweeney’s letter, of course, wasn’t the only factor in her getting a part in the film.

She was able to demonstrate her abilities in front of a group of actors who were all vying for the same roles.

