Sydney Sweeney’s Instagram Account Doesn’t Show ‘The Real Syd’

Sydney Sweeney reveals that ‘The Real Syd’ isn’t on Instagram.

Sydney Sweeney’s Instagram account is exploding.

Thanks to her numerous projects, the actor-producer has steadily grown in popularity.

Sweeney’s fan base appears to be growing exponentially each week since Season 2 of Euphoria premiered.

While fans are getting a glimpse into the actor’s life, they aren’t getting a full picture of who she is.

Sweeney’s Instagram activity is relatively low for a celebrity.

She only has 249 posts as of this writing.

Her Instagram stories activity is also minimal.

Sweeney’s page has a few saved stories, but they’re mostly used to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the many projects she’s worked on.

Sweeney’s Instagram posts, in fact, are overwhelmingly focused on her work, which she does on purpose.

Sweeney was candid about her relationship with Instagram and other social media platforms in an interview with Hello Giggles.

She explained why she prefers to keep her professional activities professional rather than personal.

“For me, social media is a work space where I post my press or different things that surround my work,” Sweeney explained, “but sometimes I feel guilty that [people]aren’t getting to see the real Syd.”

“However, I’m not sure if I should go over that line.”

It’s a delicate balance of attempting to portray the most genuine version of myself through my work.”

Sweeney is trying to protect herself, and she wonders if she should show her true self to her fans.

For the Sharp Objects alum, having millions of eyes on her every move is a challenge and frequently causes anxiety.

As a result, she tends to keep her posts work-related in order to keep her peace.

Sweeney revealed in an interview with tmrw magazine that she is sensitive to people criticizing and judging her.

“I’m much more comfortable being judged as a character than I am as a person,” Sweeney explained. “Having social media makes it even more nerve-wracking because people look at me in a certain way, and I get judged more.”

It’s so sad because before I post a picture, I literally debate for an hour whether or not to post it.

