Sydney Tamiia Poitier, Sidney Poitier’s daughter, is who?

SIDNEY POITIER, the first African-American to win an Academy Award, died on January 6 at the age of 94.

His wife, Joanna Shimkus, and six daughters are the only survivors of the late actor.

Sydney Tamiia Poitier, 48, is an American actress who has appeared on television and in films. She is the daughter of Oscar winner Sidney Poitier.

Sydney Piotier, the most famous daughter of the Piotier family, was born on November 15, 1973.

She found her first role in the series First Years after graduating from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts with a bachelor’s degree in acting.

She has also appeared on TV shows such as Joan of Arcadia, Veronica Mars, Chicago PD, and Homecoming since then.

Dorian Heartsong is Sydney’s husband.

The couple has a son together.

To Sir, With Love is Sydney’s favorite film by her father, she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2013.

“I just remember feeling super proud that he was my father because he played this empowering teacher.”

He is regarded as an iconic, legendary, and historical figure throughout the world.

He is, however, a fantastic father.”

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sydney’s net worth is around (dollar)5 million.

Sidney Poitier and Juanita Hardy married in 1950.

Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, and Gina were the couple’s four daughters.

Sidney remarried his costar Joanna Shimkus in 1976 after the couple divorced in 1965.

Sydney and Anika were the couple’s two daughters.

For more than 45 years, Poitier and Shimkus have been married.

In 1964, Sidney Poitier became the first African-American and Bahamian to win an Academy Award for Best Actor for the film Lilies of the Field.

He was born and raised in the Bahamas until he was 15 years old, when he moved to New York City to pursue a career on Broadway.

To Sir With Love, Blackboard Jungle, The Defiant Ones, and Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner are some of his most well-known roles.

Queen Elizabeth II knighted Sidney in 1974, and in 2009, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Celebrity Net Worth estimated his net worth to be around (dollar)20 million.

Poitier died in his Los Angeles home on January 6, 2022.

The cause of death has not been determined.

After his death, Oprah Winfrey, a longtime friend, issued a statement on Oprah Daily.

“The greatest of the ‘Great Trees,’ in my opinion, has fallen: Sidney Poitier.

It has been an honor to have him as a mentor.

Regards, pal.

My sibling.

Confidentiality.

“Teacher of wisdom,” she remarked.

“I have the utmost respect and admiration for his magnificent, gracious, and eloquent life.”

He was someone I cherished.

He was one of my favorite people on the planet.

I will always be grateful to him for having such a big heart.

Joanna and her family have my best wishes…

