Syngin Tells Tania He’s on a Dating App and She’s Not OK With It (Exclusive) on ’90 Day Fiancé’ Syngin Tells Tania He’s on a Dating App and She’s Not OK With It

Syngin and Tania’s split from 90 Day Fiancé is becoming increasingly complicated.

Syngin awkwardly tells Tania he’s on a dating app in this exclusive clip from Friday’s 90 Day: The Single Life, and she doesn’t take the news well given that they still live together.

After four years together, Syngin and Tania announced their split in October.

During their 90 Day Fiancé journey, the two were married, and he relocated from South Africa to Connecticut to be with her.

After he told her he didn’t want to have children, they decided to break up, but he’s still living with her until he can find a place of his own.

Tania asks him how he would feel if she was on a dating app in this clip, despite the fact that they haven’t actually split up yet.

“We’re still married, and we’re cooking together, cleaning together, crying, arguing, sleeping together, and having sex,” she says, scoffing at his description of them as “roommates with benefits.”

She tells the cameras, “It hurts.”

“We’re still together.”

We’re husband and wife, that’s all there is to it.

Yes, we’re divorcing, but we’re not divorced yet.”

Syngin then claims that an ex-coworker saw his dating app profile and messaged him, inviting him out for drinks.

Tania didn’t want him to go on a date while they were still together.

“I’m unsure in this relationship,” he responds, “like the longer it takes us to break up, the more insane, the more confused I become.”

“It’s not how long it takes us to break up; it’s how long it takes you to move out,” Tania responds.

90 Day: The Single Life airs new episodes every Friday on Discovery(plus).

