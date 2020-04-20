T.I. Explains Why He “Feels the Need to Protect” His Daughters From Heartbreak

When it comes to the dating world, it’s safe to say T.I. is one protective father.

Ahead of tonight’s brand-new T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, E! News obtained an exclusive sneak peek at the rapper’s conversation with his close friend Monica.

When Monica reveals that one of her sons has started dating, she can’t help but express some concerns. “You got to give him a little space, like I’m not overbearing, so he keeps talking to me,” the singer shared. “I don’t want him to feel like, ‘Damn, I don’t want her around.'”

But according to T.I., he thinks men need a bit more extra space to figure things out without mom’s help.

“Listen, it’s supposed to get to a point where they can handle it on their own and they don’t want you all in their business,” he shared. “If it doesn’t get to that point, something’s gone terribly wrong.”

But wait, he isn’t done just yet. T.I. later appeared in a confessional interview where he shared more thoughts on his own children dating.

“To be honest with you, I only feel the need to protect the girls from heartbreak. So for me, it’s about making sure that my daughters grow up as happy and unencumbered by outsiders tweaking their emotions as possible,” he shared. “That doesn’t mean that I don’t want my daughters to date or have experiences. It just means I know that they will hold onto those experiences and I don’t know how that will translate when they come out of it.”

He added, “For a young man, you’re not really going to know who you are for real until you deal with heartbreak.”

Tonight’s episode airs just a few months after T.I. spoke out about his controversial comments regarding his daughter Deyjah Harris. The rapper previously said on the Ladies Like Us podcast that he goes to the gynecologist with his 18-year-old daughter in order to “check her hymen.”

He later appeared on Red Table Talk to address his remarks. “My intentions I think have been terribly misconstrued and misconceived,” he shared. “Let me go set this record straight, I never said I was in any exam room, that is an assumption, that is a falsity. I never said that it was being done present day as an 18-year-old…and I never said that her mother wasn’t present. Her mom was present every time.” The controversy is also expected to be addressed later this season on his VH1 show.

New episodes of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle air Monday night at 9 p.m. only on VH1.