Taco Bell is rumored to be bringing back a popular menu item.

According to reports, Taco Bell will reintroduce a popular menu item.

After what some believe was betrayal in the fall of 2020, Taco Bell may be willing to make amends for many customers.

That’s when the popular Mexican Pizza was taken off the menu as part of a purge to create a more refined menu.

There is now speculation that the popular item will return to the chain, though nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Customers were comforted by the fact that the Mexican Pizza’s packaging interfered with the restaurant’s efforts to become more environmentally friendly.

“One silver lining of saying goodbye to the Mexican Pizza that might help you sleep better at night is that removing it from our menus helps us work toward our commitment to leave a lighter footprint on our planet,” the company said at the time.

“Mexican pizza packaging currently consumes over 7 million pounds of paperboard material in the United States each year.”

Many people who were upset about the item’s removal were unconvinced by the explanation.

Their suffering has lasted for over a year, but it may soon come to an end.

However, a purported video from a franchise convention last month, according to The Takeout, offers hope.

Living Mas, a popular Taco Bell fan site, claims to have received a video from the event that allegedly confirms the popular item’s return.

In the video’s transcript, Taco Bell VP and COO Mike Grams says, “If we’re going to bring it back, if that’s a big if, could we possibly do more than just the original Mexican Pizza?”

Grams is excited about some of the ideas for the snack’s return after speaking with Chief Food Innovation Officer Liz Matthews.

This includes a possible double cheesy Mexican pizza, a chorizo pizza, a bacon ranch pizza, a dessert option, and a 7-layer pizza.

While the entire exchange appears to be amusing, Grams ends it by saying, “Okay Liz, we’re bringing back the Mexican Pizza.” While this is far from confirmation, Living Mas also shared information from its subreddit and an anonymous “Verified Employee of Taco Bell” that confirms the pizza rumor and adds a few more.

This includes a double beef burrito, a “Fiesta Veggie” burrito, and a chicken ranch option on the new value menu.

Crispy Chicken is also making a comeback in February as strips,…

